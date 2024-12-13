Create Internal Communication Videos That Engage Your Team
Boost employee engagement and deliver professional-quality updates quickly using AI avatars for polished, consistent internal videos.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 45-second leadership update video to deliver critical information to all employees regarding a recent company initiative. The visual presentation should be clean and authoritative with professional graphics, supported by a clear and confident voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to efficiently transform your prepared message into a polished, professional-quality video, ensuring clear communication across the organization.
Produce a concise 30-second training video for a specific department, demonstrating a new software feature to facilitate asynchronous communication. Visually, the video should be a clear, step-by-step tutorial with prominent on-screen text, accompanied by a precise and informative voiceover. Ensure accessibility by adding HeyGen's Subtitles/captions, making the short-form videos effective for remote learning.
Design an inspiring 60-second employee recognition video that celebrates outstanding team collaboration on a recent project, shared with the entire company. The visual style should be dynamic and celebratory, incorporating candid shots of team members and project milestones, backed by an uplifting soundtrack. Enhance the visual storytelling by utilizing HeyGen's Media library/stock support to complement internal footage and highlight key achievements.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Enhance Internal Training with AI.
Leverage AI to create engaging training videos that boost employee participation and improve knowledge retention for better skill development.
Scale Employee Onboarding and Learning.
Develop numerous internal courses and onboarding videos efficiently to reach all employees with consistent and high-quality learning content.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create professional-quality internal communication videos?
HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create engaging internal communication videos using AI avatars and text-to-video technology, ensuring clear communication and consistent branding. You can leverage templates and a media library to produce professional-quality videos for various needs.
What creative features does HeyGen offer to boost employee engagement?
HeyGen enhances employee engagement through features like customizable AI avatars, dynamic text-to-video capabilities, and branding controls to align with your company culture. Easily add comments, reactions, and text overlays to make your internal storytelling more interactive and impactful.
Can HeyGen support the rapid creation of various internal video types?
Absolutely, HeyGen is an efficient online video platform designed to help you quickly produce diverse internal communication videos, such as onboarding videos, training videos, and leadership updates. Its robust AI features, including voiceover generation and subtitle tools, streamline the process for asynchronous communication.
How does HeyGen ensure brand consistency in internal videos?
HeyGen offers extensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your company logo and specific color palettes into every internal communication video. This ensures professional-quality videos that consistently reflect your brand customization, building a stronger company culture.