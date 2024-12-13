Create Internal Communication Videos That Engage Your Team

Boost employee engagement and deliver professional-quality updates quickly using AI avatars for polished, consistent internal videos.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second leadership update video to deliver critical information to all employees regarding a recent company initiative. The visual presentation should be clean and authoritative with professional graphics, supported by a clear and confident voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to efficiently transform your prepared message into a polished, professional-quality video, ensuring clear communication across the organization.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a concise 30-second training video for a specific department, demonstrating a new software feature to facilitate asynchronous communication. Visually, the video should be a clear, step-by-step tutorial with prominent on-screen text, accompanied by a precise and informative voiceover. Ensure accessibility by adding HeyGen's Subtitles/captions, making the short-form videos effective for remote learning.
Example Prompt 3
Design an inspiring 60-second employee recognition video that celebrates outstanding team collaboration on a recent project, shared with the entire company. The visual style should be dynamic and celebratory, incorporating candid shots of team members and project milestones, backed by an uplifting soundtrack. Enhance the visual storytelling by utilizing HeyGen's Media library/stock support to complement internal footage and highlight key achievements.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Creating Internal Communication Videos Works

Boost employee engagement and streamline company updates with professional, clear, and engaging videos. Our simple 4-step process makes it easy to connect with your team asynchronously.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Start by outlining your message and writing a clear script. Use the text-to-video feature to transform your words into engaging visual content effortlessly.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Presenter
Select from a diverse range of AI avatars to represent your brand, or upload your own footage for a personal touch. This ensures a professional-quality video every time.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Visuals and Branding
Add your company logo, brand colors, and relevant media from the library to reinforce your company culture. Include subtitles for accessibility and clarity across all teams.
4
Step 4
Share Your Message
Export your finished internal communication video in the desired aspect ratio, ready for distribution. This facilitates effective asynchronous communication across your organization.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Deliver Engaging Leadership Updates

Produce professional, inspiring video messages from leadership to strengthen company culture and keep employees informed and motivated.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create professional-quality internal communication videos?

HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create engaging internal communication videos using AI avatars and text-to-video technology, ensuring clear communication and consistent branding. You can leverage templates and a media library to produce professional-quality videos for various needs.

What creative features does HeyGen offer to boost employee engagement?

HeyGen enhances employee engagement through features like customizable AI avatars, dynamic text-to-video capabilities, and branding controls to align with your company culture. Easily add comments, reactions, and text overlays to make your internal storytelling more interactive and impactful.

Can HeyGen support the rapid creation of various internal video types?

Absolutely, HeyGen is an efficient online video platform designed to help you quickly produce diverse internal communication videos, such as onboarding videos, training videos, and leadership updates. Its robust AI features, including voiceover generation and subtitle tools, streamline the process for asynchronous communication.

How does HeyGen ensure brand consistency in internal videos?

HeyGen offers extensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your company logo and specific color palettes into every internal communication video. This ensures professional-quality videos that consistently reflect your brand customization, building a stronger company culture.

