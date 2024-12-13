Create Internal Campaign Videos That Drive Engagement

Boost employee engagement with professional internal campaign videos. Use HeyGen's Text-to-video from script to quickly create compelling content.

Example Prompt 1
Craft a concise 60-second leadership update for all employees, designed as a "corporate video" to announce recent company achievements and future strategic directions. This internal communications video should maintain a formal yet inspiring tone, utilizing Text-to-video from script for accuracy and displaying professional Subtitles/captions for accessibility across the organization.
Example Prompt 2
Create an engaging 30-second "employee spotlight" video celebrating a team member's contribution, fostering better video communication and recognition within the internal team. The visual presentation should be authentic and conversational, using diverse Templates & scenes, enriched by curated visuals from the Media library/stock support, accompanied by a positive, interview-style audio.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a dynamic 50-second "create internal campaign videos" segment that tells a compelling story about a new company initiative, aiming to drive wider adoption and understanding among the entire organization. This "Storytelling" piece should feature a modern visual style with upbeat background music and leverage Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for optimal viewing on various internal platforms, possibly starring a relatable AI avatar to personify the campaign.
Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create Internal Campaign Videos

Engage your team and amplify your message with compelling internal campaign videos. Produce professional-quality content with ease and efficiency.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script or Select a Template
Begin by crafting your message or choosing from various templates to quickly establish your internal communication video ideas. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to generate a video directly from your text.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar and Voice
Select an AI avatar that best represents your company's tone and brand. Pair it with a suitable voiceover generation option to deliver your message clearly for corporate videos.
3
Step 3
Add Branding and Visuals
Enhance your video by applying your company's Branding controls (logo, colors) and integrating relevant visuals from the media library to reinforce your message for employee engagement.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Campaign
Finalize your internal campaign video by adding Subtitles/captions for accessibility, then export it in the desired aspect ratio, ready for your internal video communication channels.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Streamline Onboarding & Skill Development

.

Accelerate onboarding and upskill employees by easily creating numerous internal courses and educational content for your team.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen streamline the creation of internal communications videos?

HeyGen empowers organizations to efficiently produce high-quality internal communications videos using AI avatars and text-to-video technology, perfect for engaging employee engagement and company culture videos.

What are the benefits of using HeyGen for corporate videos?

HeyGen simplifies video creation, enabling you to quickly generate professional corporate videos, leadership updates, and announcement videos without needing a traditional recording and editing studio.

Can HeyGen help produce effective training videos for employees?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides robust tools to create compelling training videos, complete with customizable templates, voiceover generation, and automatic subtitles for comprehensive learning.

How can I maintain brand consistency with HeyGen for my onboarding welcome videos?

HeyGen offers extensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo and brand colors into your onboarding welcome videos and employee spotlights, ensuring every message aligns with your company's identity.

