Develop a concise 45-second 'how-to' video designed for the sales team, demonstrating the proper use of a new CRM feature. The visual style should be clean and practical, incorporating screen recordings to guide users step-by-step, while leveraging HeyGen's text-to-video from script functionality to quickly generate concise, accurate instructions for effective product training.
Example Prompt 2
Create a vibrant 30-second internal brand training video specifically for the marketing team, outlining new brand guidelines. The video needs a polished and consistent visual style, utilizing HeyGen's video templates & scenes to ensure adherence to brand aesthetics, with an upbeat background track and clear, concise narration.
Example Prompt 3
Design an urgent 15-second internal announcement for all employees regarding a new policy update, functioning as a quick internal training video. The visual presentation should be direct and easy to follow, with prominent subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility for all viewers, and a clear, authoritative audio style that conveys the importance of the message without ambiguity.
How to Create Internal Brand Training Videos

Develop professional and consistent training content effortlessly, ensuring your team is always aligned with your brand's message and values.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script and AI Avatar
Begin by writing your training script. Then, select or create an **AI avatar** to deliver your message, making your training videos engaging and consistent with your brand voice.
2
Step 2
Choose a Template and Apply Branding
Select from a variety of video templates to structure your content. Easily incorporate your brand's logo and colors using **branding controls** to maintain a cohesive and professional look.
3
Step 3
Add Enhancements and Accessibility
Enhance your video with relevant visual elements. Then, generate automatic **subtitles/captions** to ensure your training content is accessible and inclusive for all employees.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Training
Once finalized, **export** your high-quality training video in various aspect ratios suitable for platforms like your Learning Management System (LMS). Your team can now access consistent, on-brand learning material.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the creation of high-quality training videos?

HeyGen's AI video platform empowers you to easily create professional training videos using customizable video templates, AI avatars, and text-to-video scripting. This significantly streamlines your video production process and helps you create training videos efficiently.

What features does HeyGen offer to ensure brand consistency in internal training videos?

HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo, brand colors, and even custom AI avatars into your internal brand training videos. You can also easily update videos as needed to maintain consistency across all employee onboarding videos.

Can HeyGen help create comprehensive how-to videos with accessibility features?

Yes, HeyGen provides powerful tools to produce detailed how-to videos, including options for screen recordings and annotations. You can also effortlessly add closed captions and leverage 1-Click Translation for broader accessibility and reach.

How does HeyGen support the lifecycle and deployment of training videos within an organization?

HeyGen supports the full lifecycle of training videos, from initial creation to deployment and analysis. Our platform allows for easy updating of content and integrates seamlessly for LMS compatibility, enabling you to track video analytics effectively.

