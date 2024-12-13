Create Internal Brand Training Videos That Engage Your Team
Boost engagement with professional employee onboarding and how-to guides. Easily create branded training videos using AI avatars.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a concise 45-second 'how-to' video designed for the sales team, demonstrating the proper use of a new CRM feature. The visual style should be clean and practical, incorporating screen recordings to guide users step-by-step, while leveraging HeyGen's text-to-video from script functionality to quickly generate concise, accurate instructions for effective product training.
Create a vibrant 30-second internal brand training video specifically for the marketing team, outlining new brand guidelines. The video needs a polished and consistent visual style, utilizing HeyGen's video templates & scenes to ensure adherence to brand aesthetics, with an upbeat background track and clear, concise narration.
Design an urgent 15-second internal announcement for all employees regarding a new policy update, functioning as a quick internal training video. The visual presentation should be direct and easy to follow, with prominent subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility for all viewers, and a clear, authoritative audio style that conveys the importance of the message without ambiguity.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Boost Training Engagement.
Leverage AI video to significantly improve employee engagement and knowledge retention in internal training programs.
Scale Training Content Creation.
Efficiently produce a high volume of internal training videos and courses to reach all employees quickly.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen simplify the creation of high-quality training videos?
HeyGen's AI video platform empowers you to easily create professional training videos using customizable video templates, AI avatars, and text-to-video scripting. This significantly streamlines your video production process and helps you create training videos efficiently.
What features does HeyGen offer to ensure brand consistency in internal training videos?
HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo, brand colors, and even custom AI avatars into your internal brand training videos. You can also easily update videos as needed to maintain consistency across all employee onboarding videos.
Can HeyGen help create comprehensive how-to videos with accessibility features?
Yes, HeyGen provides powerful tools to produce detailed how-to videos, including options for screen recordings and annotations. You can also effortlessly add closed captions and leverage 1-Click Translation for broader accessibility and reach.
How does HeyGen support the lifecycle and deployment of training videos within an organization?
HeyGen supports the full lifecycle of training videos, from initial creation to deployment and analysis. Our platform allows for easy updating of content and integrates seamlessly for LMS compatibility, enabling you to track video analytics effectively.