Create Internal Announcement Videos: Engage Your Team Instantly
Ensure clear communication and drive employee engagement with ease. Transform your internal messages into dynamic videos using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 30-second celebratory company culture video recognizing the 'Employee of the Quarter' across all departments. This video should feature an uplifting visual and audio style, highlighting their achievements with dynamic transitions. Utilize HeyGen's Templates & scenes to quickly assemble a professional and inspiring piece.
Produce a 60-second internal communication video for the engineering department, providing a quick update on the new project rollout and key milestones. The video should have an informative, dynamic visual style, featuring an AI avatar explaining complex concepts clearly. Make the most of HeyGen's AI avatars for a consistent and engaging presenter.
Design a 50-second corporate updates video aimed at fostering information retention regarding recent benefits changes for all employees. The visual style should be authoritative but approachable, featuring clear visuals and an easy-to-understand narration. Ensure critical details are accessible by generating precise Subtitles/captions using HeyGen.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Boost Employee Training & Engagement.
Enhance internal training videos and corporate updates with AI, boosting employee engagement and information retention.
Scale Internal Knowledge Sharing.
Rapidly create and distribute essential internal communication videos for onboarding, policy updates, and team knowledge.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance internal announcement videos?
HeyGen empowers organizations to create compelling internal announcement videos and corporate updates using an AI Video Generator, significantly boosting employee engagement and information retention.
What features does HeyGen offer for internal communication videos?
HeyGen provides advanced features like AI Avatars and Text-to-video from script, streamlining the creation of diverse internal communication videos and offering various video templates to get started quickly.
Can HeyGen support custom branding for corporate videos?
Yes, HeyGen offers robust branding controls, allowing you to seamlessly integrate your company's logos and colors into all your corporate updates and company culture videos, maintaining a consistent brand image.
Why choose HeyGen for creating employee engagement content?
HeyGen transforms employee engagement with its easy-to-use platform, enabling the rapid production of high-quality internal videos through AI Voice Actors and eliminating complex video editing, fostering a video-first work environment.