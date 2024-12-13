Create Internal Announcement Videos: Engage Your Team Instantly

Ensure clear communication and drive employee engagement with ease. Transform your internal messages into dynamic videos using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 30-second celebratory company culture video recognizing the 'Employee of the Quarter' across all departments. This video should feature an uplifting visual and audio style, highlighting their achievements with dynamic transitions. Utilize HeyGen's Templates & scenes to quickly assemble a professional and inspiring piece.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 60-second internal communication video for the engineering department, providing a quick update on the new project rollout and key milestones. The video should have an informative, dynamic visual style, featuring an AI avatar explaining complex concepts clearly. Make the most of HeyGen's AI avatars for a consistent and engaging presenter.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 50-second corporate updates video aimed at fostering information retention regarding recent benefits changes for all employees. The visual style should be authoritative but approachable, featuring clear visuals and an easy-to-understand narration. Ensure critical details are accessible by generating precise Subtitles/captions using HeyGen.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Built with Structure and Intent

Reviews

How to Create Internal Announcement Videos

Streamline your internal communication and boost employee engagement by quickly producing compelling video announcements with HeyGen's AI-powered platform.

1
Step 1
Write Your Script
Draft your message, then use HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to instantly bring your words to life, ensuring clear internal communication.
2
Step 2
Select Your Video Style
Select from a diverse range of AI avatars to be the face of your announcement, or utilize HeyGen's video templates to quickly set the scene, driving higher employee engagement.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Brand Elements
Integrate your company's identity using Branding controls to add logos, colors, and fonts, making your internal announcement videos uniquely yours.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your video and use Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to get it ready for any internal platform, effectively delivering your corporate updates.

Use Cases

Deliver Impactful Corporate Communications

Craft compelling internal announcement videos and company culture content to foster a positive and engaged workplace.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance internal announcement videos?

HeyGen empowers organizations to create compelling internal announcement videos and corporate updates using an AI Video Generator, significantly boosting employee engagement and information retention.

What features does HeyGen offer for internal communication videos?

HeyGen provides advanced features like AI Avatars and Text-to-video from script, streamlining the creation of diverse internal communication videos and offering various video templates to get started quickly.

Can HeyGen support custom branding for corporate videos?

Yes, HeyGen offers robust branding controls, allowing you to seamlessly integrate your company's logos and colors into all your corporate updates and company culture videos, maintaining a consistent brand image.

Why choose HeyGen for creating employee engagement content?

HeyGen transforms employee engagement with its easy-to-use platform, enabling the rapid production of high-quality internal videos through AI Voice Actors and eliminating complex video editing, fostering a video-first work environment.

