Build Integrations: Create Setup Videos Instantly
Empower API integration experts to create clear setup videos without code using HeyGen's AI avatars for dynamic presentations.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a dynamic 90-second guide for technical users on how to build integrations with advanced settings without code, showcasing complex processes simplified. This video should feature engaging AI avatars to explain key concepts, maintaining a clear, upbeat audio style to capture the audience's attention.
Create an in-depth 2-minute video aimed at API integration experts, illustrating the versatility of building integrations using any API. The visual and audio style should be highly informative and expert-led, leveraging HeyGen's voiceover generation to deliver precise technical explanations.
Design a concise 45-second video addressing a common challenge in SmartConnect integrations and offering a quick technical solution, perfect for teams and project managers implementing new systems. The visual style should be quick and punchy with prominent subtitles/captions generated by HeyGen for maximum clarity, ensuring an impactful, solution-oriented message.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Expand Integration Training Reach.
Effortlessly develop comprehensive courses on API integration and SmartConnect setup, reaching a global audience with clear instructions.
Enhance Technical Training Engagement.
Utilize AI-powered video to significantly increase engagement and knowledge retention for complex build integrations and setup procedures.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I build integrations with HeyGen using its API?
HeyGen provides a robust API for seamless integration, allowing you to connect our powerful AI video creation platform with your existing workflows. You can start by reviewing the initial steps outlined in our comprehensive developer documentation to build integrations.
Does HeyGen offer advanced settings for API integration?
Yes, HeyGen's API integration offers comprehensive control through advanced settings, empowering developers to customize video generation and deployment. Our flexible API supports integrations using any API, even enabling solutions without code for common scenarios.
Can consultants assist with HeyGen SmartConnect integrations?
While HeyGen's API is designed for straightforward implementation, experienced Consultants can certainly assist with complex SmartConnect integrations. They can help optimize your SmartConnect setup for specific technical requirements.
What kind of support is available for an API integration expert?
HeyGen offers dedicated resources and documentation tailored for an API integration expert looking to deeply embed our video generation capabilities. This ensures you have the necessary tools to fully leverage HeyGen within your systems and become an API integration expert.