Build Integrations: Create Setup Videos Instantly

Empower API integration experts to create clear setup videos without code using HeyGen's AI avatars for dynamic presentations.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a dynamic 90-second guide for technical users on how to build integrations with advanced settings without code, showcasing complex processes simplified. This video should feature engaging AI avatars to explain key concepts, maintaining a clear, upbeat audio style to capture the audience's attention.
Example Prompt 2
Create an in-depth 2-minute video aimed at API integration experts, illustrating the versatility of building integrations using any API. The visual and audio style should be highly informative and expert-led, leveraging HeyGen's voiceover generation to deliver precise technical explanations.
Example Prompt 3
Design a concise 45-second video addressing a common challenge in SmartConnect integrations and offering a quick technical solution, perfect for teams and project managers implementing new systems. The visual style should be quick and punchy with prominent subtitles/captions generated by HeyGen for maximum clarity, ensuring an impactful, solution-oriented message.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Integration Setup Videos

Effortlessly produce professional integration setup videos to guide users through complex API integration steps, enhancing understanding without requiring coding expertise.

1
Step 1
Create Your Integration Script
Begin by writing a clear, concise script detailing each step of your integration process. Leverage HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability to easily convert your written content into spoken narration, forming the foundation for effective build integrations tutorials.
2
Step 2
Select AI Avatar and Visuals
Choose from a diverse range of "AI avatars" to present your guide, ensuring a professional and engaging delivery. Enhance your video with relevant images, videos, and backgrounds from HeyGen's extensive media library to illustrate the SmartConnect setup process visually.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Refinements
Apply your unique brand identity using HeyGen's "Branding controls (logo, colors)", integrating your logo and color schemes for a professional appearance. This helps you address any advanced settings related to your brand's visual style.
4
Step 4
Export Your Integration Guide
Once your video is complete, use HeyGen's "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" feature to generate your final integration guide in the perfect format for your intended platform. Share your clear, step-by-step video to simplify the API integration process for your audience.

Use Cases

Produce Engaging Integration Overviews

Quickly create engaging video clips to highlight key features or initial steps of API integration and SmartConnect setup for quick understanding.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I build integrations with HeyGen using its API?

HeyGen provides a robust API for seamless integration, allowing you to connect our powerful AI video creation platform with your existing workflows. You can start by reviewing the initial steps outlined in our comprehensive developer documentation to build integrations.

Does HeyGen offer advanced settings for API integration?

Yes, HeyGen's API integration offers comprehensive control through advanced settings, empowering developers to customize video generation and deployment. Our flexible API supports integrations using any API, even enabling solutions without code for common scenarios.

Can consultants assist with HeyGen SmartConnect integrations?

While HeyGen's API is designed for straightforward implementation, experienced Consultants can certainly assist with complex SmartConnect integrations. They can help optimize your SmartConnect setup for specific technical requirements.

What kind of support is available for an API integration expert?

HeyGen offers dedicated resources and documentation tailored for an API integration expert looking to deeply embed our video generation capabilities. This ensures you have the necessary tools to fully leverage HeyGen within your systems and become an API integration expert.

