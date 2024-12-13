Create Innovation Program Videos That Inspire Change

Boost your innovation program by transforming scripts into captivating videos quickly, leveraging HeyGen's text-to-video creation.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 90-second instructional video showcasing breakthroughs in "manufacturing" efficiency and "product design" integration, particularly focusing on the role of collaborative "robots". Target this content towards manufacturing executives and product development teams, employing dynamic shots of assembly lines, 3D models, a precise and informative voiceover, and a modern industrial soundscape. With HeyGen, users can easily create this video from a script using Text-to-video from script and enhance it with relevant visuals from the Media library/stock support.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 1.5-minute inspiring short video exploring how "Human-Centred Design" drives technical innovation, emphasizing "empathy" as a core component of future "technical vision". This video is aimed at UX/UI designers, product managers, and innovation leads, featuring engaging interviews, user journey visualizations, a warm and reassuring voice, and inspiring background music. HeyGen's Subtitles/captions will ensure accessibility, while diverse Templates & scenes can accelerate the creation process.
Example Prompt 3
Imagine a 2-minute corporate training video detailing the strategic implementation of "automation" for improved "wellbeing" within the "corporate world". Intended for HR leaders, organizational change managers, and corporate strategists, this video should maintain a professional, clean aesthetic with a calming yet confident voice and an orchestral background score. Leverage HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for multi-platform delivery and utilize AI avatars to deliver key insights.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Innovation Program Videos

Elevate your corporate world with engaging short videos that inspire innovation and drive positive culture change effortlessly.

1
Step 1
Create Your Narrative Script
Develop a compelling script to tell your innovation story. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to transform your written content into dynamic visuals, ensuring clear storytelling.
2
Step 2
Select Engaging Visuals
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars and templates to represent your innovation program. These visuals help communicate complex ideas and foster innovation and culture change within your organization.
3
Step 3
Apply Professional Branding
Integrate your brand's identity using Branding controls (logo, colors) to maintain consistency. This ensures your videos align with your design for business principles and enhance recognition.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Videos
Finalize your video for various platforms using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports. Produce impactful short videos that effectively reach your audience and inspire action across your teams.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen leverage advanced technology like AI avatars for technical vision communication?

HeyGen utilizes cutting-edge AI avatars to transform complex technical vision into engaging video content, streamlining communication in the corporate world. This automation allows for efficient production of detailed explanations.

Can HeyGen help us create compelling short videos for our innovation program?

Absolutely. HeyGen empowers you to easily create innovation program videos and short videos, providing powerful text-to-video and voiceover generation tools for effective storytelling. Its diverse templates make the process straightforward.

What branding controls does HeyGen offer for design for business applications?

HeyGen provides robust branding controls, enabling you to incorporate your logo and brand colors directly into videos, perfect for consistent design for business. You can also utilize its media library and aspect-ratio resizing to fit various corporate world platforms.

How can HeyGen support innovation and culture change initiatives through video?

HeyGen facilitates innovation and culture change by enabling clear, accessible video communication, fostering greater understanding and empathy. Features like automatic subtitles and voiceover generation ensure your messages on wellbeing reach every audience effectively.

