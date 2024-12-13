Create Infosec Awareness Videos with AI in Minutes

Empower your team with critical security knowledge. Easily create compelling training videos using realistic AI avatars for topics like phishing and data protection.

422/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 2-minute 'data protection' awareness video tailored for a remote and hybrid workforce, focusing on secure collaboration and device management. The style should be engaging and informative, employing diverse AI avatars to represent various work-from-home scenarios. Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to bring lifelike personalities to your instructional content.
Example Prompt 2
Design a 60-second animated tutorial for general users and new hires explaining the importance and setup of 'two-factor authentication'. The visual style should be clean, step-by-step, and easy to follow, complemented by an upbeat and encouraging audio tone. Maximize clarity and engagement using HeyGen's Voiceover generation to narrate the process.
Example Prompt 3
Create a 45-second urgent yet clear informational video for small business owners and non-technical staff about recognizing 'malware and ransomware' threats. The visual and audio style should convey critical warnings concisely, using high-impact stock media to illustrate potential infection scenarios without causing undue alarm. Enhance the visual narrative effectively by incorporating assets from HeyGen's Media library/stock support.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create InfoSec Awareness Videos

Effortlessly produce engaging cybersecurity awareness microlearning videos with AI-driven precision to educate your team and strengthen security protocols.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script or Choose a Template
Begin by entering your security awareness script into HeyGen. Our platform leverages its Text-to-video from script capability to transform your text into a dynamic AI-driven InfoSec awareness video, making content generation swift and simple.
2
Step 2
Select and Customize Your AI Avatar
Enhance your message by choosing from a diverse range of AI avatars. Pick the perfect AI Spokesperson to represent your brand, ensuring clarity and relatability in your cybersecurity training.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals and Branding
Personalize your video by selecting from a variety of Templates & scenes. Add relevant media and apply your branding controls, including logos and colors, to reinforce your organizational identity throughout the customizable scenes.
4
Step 4
Export and Deploy Your Video
Finalize your engaging infosec awareness video by adding Subtitles/captions and optimizing the aspect ratio. Easily export your completed microlearning videos in your desired format, ready for immediate deployment in your security training programs.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Simplify Complex Security Concepts

.

Demystify intricate cybersecurity threats and best practices through clear, engaging AI-generated videos for all employees.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen facilitate the creation of AI-driven InfoSec awareness videos?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, allowing users to effortlessly generate cybersecurity awareness videos from scripts. This streamlines the production of impactful security training programs, ensuring consistent messaging across all modules.

Can HeyGen customize InfoSec awareness videos for different training needs?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides customizable scenes, branding controls, and a media library to tailor your cybersecurity awareness videos. You can easily adapt content for microlearning, covering topics like phishing, malware, and security best practices with relevant visuals and branding.

What technical features does HeyGen offer for multilingual cybersecurity awareness?

HeyGen supports robust voiceover generation and subtitles, enabling the creation of cybersecurity awareness videos in multiple languages. This ensures your security best practices and data protection guidelines reach a global workforce effectively.

How can HeyGen simplify the process to create infosec awareness videos quickly?

HeyGen simplifies AI video generation by converting scripts directly into polished videos with AI avatars and voiceovers. This rapid text-to-video process allows organizations to efficiently produce microlearning content on topics such as two-factor authentication and data protection.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo