Create Infosec Awareness Videos with AI in Minutes
Empower your team with critical security knowledge. Easily create compelling training videos using realistic AI avatars for topics like phishing and data protection.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 2-minute 'data protection' awareness video tailored for a remote and hybrid workforce, focusing on secure collaboration and device management. The style should be engaging and informative, employing diverse AI avatars to represent various work-from-home scenarios. Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to bring lifelike personalities to your instructional content.
Design a 60-second animated tutorial for general users and new hires explaining the importance and setup of 'two-factor authentication'. The visual style should be clean, step-by-step, and easy to follow, complemented by an upbeat and encouraging audio tone. Maximize clarity and engagement using HeyGen's Voiceover generation to narrate the process.
Create a 45-second urgent yet clear informational video for small business owners and non-technical staff about recognizing 'malware and ransomware' threats. The visual and audio style should convey critical warnings concisely, using high-impact stock media to illustrate potential infection scenarios without causing undue alarm. Enhance the visual narrative effectively by incorporating assets from HeyGen's Media library/stock support.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Expand InfoSec Training Reach.
Quickly produce comprehensive cybersecurity courses and awareness modules to educate a global workforce effectively.
Enhance Security Training Engagement.
Utilize AI to create dynamic and interactive security awareness videos that significantly improve employee engagement and knowledge retention.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen facilitate the creation of AI-driven InfoSec awareness videos?
HeyGen leverages advanced AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, allowing users to effortlessly generate cybersecurity awareness videos from scripts. This streamlines the production of impactful security training programs, ensuring consistent messaging across all modules.
Can HeyGen customize InfoSec awareness videos for different training needs?
Absolutely. HeyGen provides customizable scenes, branding controls, and a media library to tailor your cybersecurity awareness videos. You can easily adapt content for microlearning, covering topics like phishing, malware, and security best practices with relevant visuals and branding.
What technical features does HeyGen offer for multilingual cybersecurity awareness?
HeyGen supports robust voiceover generation and subtitles, enabling the creation of cybersecurity awareness videos in multiple languages. This ensures your security best practices and data protection guidelines reach a global workforce effectively.
How can HeyGen simplify the process to create infosec awareness videos quickly?
HeyGen simplifies AI video generation by converting scripts directly into polished videos with AI avatars and voiceovers. This rapid text-to-video process allows organizations to efficiently produce microlearning content on topics such as two-factor authentication and data protection.