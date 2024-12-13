Quickly Create Inclusion Training Videos

Example Prompt 1
Design a compelling 60-second microlearning segment targeted at mid-level managers, illustrating common unconscious biases in the workplace for inclusion training. Employ a professional visual style with scenario-based animations, brought to life through realistic AI avatars powered by HeyGen.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a concise 30-second instructional video for global audiences, emphasizing the importance of cultural awareness in diverse teams. This segment should feature dynamic text-to-video from script, showcasing world map graphics and diverse imagery to engage viewers with vital cultural insights.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a practical 50-second guide for marketing and communication teams on creating inclusive corporate videos, focusing on best practices for language accessibility. The video should adopt a clean, modern design and clearly demonstrate how HeyGen's Subtitles/captions feature enhances reach and understanding.
How to Create Inclusion Training Videos

Develop impactful diversity and inclusion training videos quickly and easily, fostering a more inclusive workplace culture with engaging content.

1
Step 1
Create Your Engaging Script
Begin by outlining your key messages for cultural awareness and inclusion. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to effortlessly convert your written content into dynamic scenes.
2
Step 2
Select Diverse Visuals and Avatars
Enhance your training with visually representative content. Choose from a library of AI avatars that reflect diverse backgrounds to deliver your message authentically.
3
Step 3
Generate Professional Voiceovers
Add clear and engaging audio to your video. Use HeyGen's Voiceover generation feature to select from various voices, ensuring your message is heard and understood by all.
4
Step 4
Export and Distribute Your Training
Finalize your inclusive training video with Branding controls (logo, colors) for a professional touch. Then, easily export your video for distribution across your LMS/LXP solutions.

Use Cases

Clarify Complex Inclusion Concepts

Simplify nuanced or sensitive inclusion topics into clear, understandable video modules for enhanced learner comprehension and impact.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can HeyGen help create engaging inclusion training videos efficiently?

Yes, HeyGen leverages AI avatars and text-to-video from script capabilities to streamline the creation of engaging diversity and inclusion training videos, helping you develop impactful DEI training with ease.

What features does HeyGen offer for personalized training videos?

HeyGen enables you to produce personalized training videos with customizable AI avatars and multilingual voiceover generation, ensuring your content resonates with global audiences and fosters cultural awareness.

Does HeyGen provide tools for incorporating inclusive visuals into training content?

Absolutely. HeyGen offers access to a diverse media library and customizable templates, allowing you to easily integrate inclusive visuals into your training videos for a more impactful message.

How does HeyGen ensure language accessibility for inclusion training videos?

HeyGen provides robust voiceover generation in multiple languages and automatic subtitles/captions to ensure language accessibility, making your inclusion training videos comprehensible to a broader, global audience.

