Create HRIS Overview Videos: Fast, Engaging, & AI-Powered

Streamline HR training and boost employee engagement by transforming text into engaging HRIS overview videos using HeyGen's Text-to-video.

417/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 90-second HRIS training video for new hires, covering essential self-service features like time-off requests and benefits enrollment. This video should adopt a welcoming and engaging visual style with friendly on-screen text and a warm voiceover, fostering a positive employee onboarding experience. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to efficiently generate the narrative and ensure all Subtitles/captions are automatically produced for accessibility.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 2-minute compliance training video for all employees, explaining new data privacy regulations within the HRIS. The video needs an authoritative yet accessible visual style, using consistent corporate branding and professional stock footage from the Media library/stock support, backed by a precise voiceover. Employ HeyGen's customizable Templates & scenes to maintain brand consistency while delivering critical AI-driven overview videos on compliance.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 45-second promotional video targeting HR managers and L&D specialists, showcasing the ease of creating engaging content for HRIS module introductions. This video should feature a dynamic and modern visual style with quick cuts and upbeat background music, emphasizing customization and efficiency. Demonstrate how HeyGen's customizable Templates & scenes allow for rapid deployment and utilize Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for multi-platform distribution.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create HRIS Overview Videos

Quickly generate engaging, AI-driven HRIS training videos for seamless employee onboarding and compliance using our intuitive platform.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Develop your content and seamlessly transform your text into engaging video with our Text-to-video feature, ideal for HRIS training videos.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse range of lifelike AI avatars to present your HRIS overview videos, ensuring a professional and relatable experience.
3
Step 3
Customize with Ease
Enhance your video by applying customizable templates, adding branding, and generating voiceovers to make your content truly unique and engaging for HR teams.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your AI-driven HRIS overview videos and easily export them for distribution, perfect for employee onboarding and compliance training.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Rapidly Develop HRIS Overview Videos

.

Quickly generate compelling and concise HRIS overview videos and short clips, making complex system information easy to digest for all employees.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen streamline the creation of HRIS overview videos?

HeyGen is an advanced AI video platform that allows HR teams to efficiently create HRIS overview videos. With Text-to-video capabilities and AI avatars, you can transform scripts into engaging content quickly.

What specific features does HeyGen provide for technical HRIS training video production?

HeyGen offers robust features for technical HRIS training video production, including advanced AI avatars and precise voiceover generation. It also provides auto-generate captions and customizable templates to ensure comprehensive and accessible learning experiences.

Why choose HeyGen to enhance employee engagement with HRIS training content?

HeyGen helps boost employee engagement by enabling the creation of dynamic and visually rich HRIS training videos. Utilize professional AI avatars and a media library to produce engaging content that captures attention and improves learning retention for employee onboarding and compliance training.

Does HeyGen support branding and scaling for HRIS video initiatives?

Yes, HeyGen fully supports branding controls, allowing HR teams to incorporate logos and custom colors into their HRIS training videos. The platform's customizable templates and multilingual support also make it easy to scale your video content globally while maintaining brand consistency.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo