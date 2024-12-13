Create HR Orientation Videos That Engage and Retain

Boost employee engagement and retention by personalizing your onboarding with dynamic AI avatars.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second essential HR Orientation Video for all new hires in a large corporate setting, presenting key policy information with a clean, professional aesthetic and clear, informative narration. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to ensure accuracy and include Subtitles/captions for accessibility, making the onboarding process seamless and comprehensive.
Example Prompt 2
Design an engaging 30-second onboarding video for entry-level positions, aiming to build employee engagement by highlighting team collaboration and company mission with dynamic visuals and an energetic audio style. Leverage HeyGen's customizable video templates and extensive Media library/stock support to quickly create a visually appealing experience.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a 90-second detailed HR orientation video specifically for new management recruits, explaining advanced benefits packages and leadership expectations with a polished, corporate visual style and a reassuring, authoritative voiceover. This video should effectively create hr orientation videos that contribute to employee retention, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars and Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various internal platforms.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Creating HR Orientation Videos Works

Effortlessly produce professional and engaging HR orientation videos using AI-powered features to welcome new employees and showcase your company culture.

Step 1
Select a Template or Write a Script
Choose from customizable video templates or paste your HR orientation script directly into HeyGen to begin creating engaging onboarding videos using Text-to-video from script.
Step 2
Choose Your AI Spokesperson
Enhance your message by selecting an AI Spokesperson from our diverse library of AI avatars to narrate your HR orientation content with AI avatars.
Step 3
Apply Branding and Enrich Content
Integrate your company's branding, including logos and colors, and add essential elements like background music, stock media, and automated captions using Branding controls (logo, colors).
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Generate your high-quality HR orientation video and easily export it in various aspect ratios for seamless sharing across all your internal platforms with Aspect-ratio resizing & exports.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Craft Compelling Welcome Experiences

Develop inspiring and personalized welcome videos that effectively communicate company culture and motivate new team members.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create engaging HR orientation videos?

HeyGen empowers you to create professional and engaging onboarding videos quickly. Leverage our AI-powered features, including realistic AI Spokespersons and customizable video templates, to craft personalized welcome videos that resonate with new hires and enhance employee engagement.

What AI-powered features does HeyGen offer for onboarding videos?

HeyGen provides robust AI-powered features to revolutionize your onboarding videos. Utilize our AI-generated avatars and advanced text-to-video capabilities to transform plain scripts into dynamic visual content, complete with multilingual voiceovers and automated captions for global teams.

Are HeyGen's customizable video templates suitable for HR Orientation Videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen offers a diverse library of customizable video templates specifically designed to meet various HR needs, including comprehensive HR Orientation Videos. Easily brand them with your company's logo and colors to ensure a consistent and professional company culture from day one.

Can HeyGen improve employee engagement and retention through its videos?

Yes, by enabling the creation of personalized welcome videos and engaging onboarding videos, HeyGen significantly contributes to higher employee engagement and retention. A well-produced, informative, and welcoming orientation experience sets a positive tone and integrates new hires effectively into your company culture.

