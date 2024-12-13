Create HR Orientation Videos That Engage and Retain
Boost employee engagement and retention by personalizing your onboarding with dynamic AI avatars.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 45-second essential HR Orientation Video for all new hires in a large corporate setting, presenting key policy information with a clean, professional aesthetic and clear, informative narration. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to ensure accuracy and include Subtitles/captions for accessibility, making the onboarding process seamless and comprehensive.
Design an engaging 30-second onboarding video for entry-level positions, aiming to build employee engagement by highlighting team collaboration and company mission with dynamic visuals and an energetic audio style. Leverage HeyGen's customizable video templates and extensive Media library/stock support to quickly create a visually appealing experience.
Craft a 90-second detailed HR orientation video specifically for new management recruits, explaining advanced benefits packages and leadership expectations with a polished, corporate visual style and a reassuring, authoritative voiceover. This video should effectively create hr orientation videos that contribute to employee retention, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars and Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various internal platforms.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Streamline HR Content Creation.
Efficiently create and deliver comprehensive HR orientation videos to all new hires, ensuring consistent messaging.
Improve New Hire Engagement.
Increase new employee engagement and retention rates with interactive and personalized AI-powered onboarding experiences.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help create engaging HR orientation videos?
HeyGen empowers you to create professional and engaging onboarding videos quickly. Leverage our AI-powered features, including realistic AI Spokespersons and customizable video templates, to craft personalized welcome videos that resonate with new hires and enhance employee engagement.
What AI-powered features does HeyGen offer for onboarding videos?
HeyGen provides robust AI-powered features to revolutionize your onboarding videos. Utilize our AI-generated avatars and advanced text-to-video capabilities to transform plain scripts into dynamic visual content, complete with multilingual voiceovers and automated captions for global teams.
Are HeyGen's customizable video templates suitable for HR Orientation Videos?
Absolutely, HeyGen offers a diverse library of customizable video templates specifically designed to meet various HR needs, including comprehensive HR Orientation Videos. Easily brand them with your company's logo and colors to ensure a consistent and professional company culture from day one.
Can HeyGen improve employee engagement and retention through its videos?
Yes, by enabling the creation of personalized welcome videos and engaging onboarding videos, HeyGen significantly contributes to higher employee engagement and retention. A well-produced, informative, and welcoming orientation experience sets a positive tone and integrates new hires effectively into your company culture.