Create HR Handoff Videos Effortlessly with AI

Quickly create professional HR handoff videos that engage new hires and standardize training with HeyGen's text-to-video from script.

475/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a 90-second welcoming onboarding video for new hires, focusing on making their first days seamless and engaging. The visual style should be modern and inclusive, showcasing diverse AI avatars in various work settings, complemented by a warm and inviting voiceover. This engaging video aims to introduce company culture and initial procedures, leveraging HeyGen's AI avatars to add a human touch without traditional filming.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a 45-second vibrant HR handoff video for HR specialists and managers, demonstrating how easily branded content can be created for internal communications. The video should have a sleek, company-branded visual style with upbeat background music and a professional voiceover, ensuring brand consistency across all materials. This solution uses HeyGen's extensive video templates & scenes to quickly assemble high-quality, on-brand messages.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a detailed 2-minute training video for training and development teams, specifically for technical knowledge transfer in complex shift handoffs. The visual style must be clear and instructional, incorporating detailed screen recordings and step-by-step visuals, supported by a calm, precise, and educational voiceover. This video will facilitate improved LMS integration by offering comprehensive, easily digestible content, enhanced by HeyGen's advanced voiceover generation for consistent narration.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create HR Handoff Videos

Effortlessly create engaging HR handoff videos that standardize knowledge transfer and ensure a smooth transition for new hires using AI-powered video creation.

1
Step 1
Select a Template or Start from Script
Begin by selecting from a range of professional video templates or paste your HR handoff script to instantly generate a draft. This foundational step helps streamline your content creation process, ensuring a consistent structure for your HR Handoff Videos.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar and Brand Elements
Bring your message to life by choosing an AI avatar to present your content. Apply your company's branding controls, including logos and colors, to maintain brand consistency and create professional HR videos that align with your corporate identity.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceovers and Refine Content
Enhance your video with natural-sounding voiceovers, either generated from your script or by uploading your own audio. Utilize subtitles/captions to improve accessibility and ensure clear knowledge transfer, making your training videos more effective for new hires.
4
Step 4
Export and Integrate Your Handoff Video
Once your video is complete, export it in the desired aspect ratio for seamless integration into your learning management system (LMS) or internal platforms. This enables easy distribution of engaging videos, simplifying the HR handoff process.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Simplify Complex HR Information

.

Use AI to transform intricate HR policies and procedures into clear, digestible video explanations, enhancing understanding and reducing confusion for new employees.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify AI-powered video creation workflows?

HeyGen simplifies AI-powered video creation by allowing users to generate professional videos directly from text scripts, leveraging advanced AI tools like customizable AI avatars and realistic voiceovers. This streamlined process significantly improves efficiency for various applications, including training video creation.

What AI capabilities does HeyGen offer for video customization and brand consistency?

HeyGen provides robust AI capabilities for video customization, including a diverse range of AI avatars and realistic voiceovers that can be tailored to match your brand. Our Generative AI tools ensure brand consistency across all your engaging videos, even supporting features like lip sync and face swaps for enhanced personalization.

Can HeyGen integrate with existing learning management systems for training videos?

Yes, HeyGen is designed to support seamless LMS integration, streamlining the distribution of your training videos and enhancing workflow automation. This allows for end-to-end video generation and deployment, ensuring your engaging videos reach your audience efficiently.

What technical features ensure quality and accessibility in HeyGen's video output?

HeyGen ensures technical quality and accessibility through features like auto-generated captions and a built-in video translator, supporting a global audience. The platform also offers flexible aspect-ratio resizing, exports, and background generation to maintain professional standards across all engaging videos.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo