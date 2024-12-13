Create Hospitality Orientation Videos: Boost Engagement

Streamline your hospitality onboarding with AI avatars to create engaging, consistent training videos that boost employee retention.

394/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 90-second instructional training video focusing on critical customer service standards and safety protocols for all hospitality staff. This video should utilize HeyGen's Templates & scenes for a structured presentation, featuring clear demonstrations and crisp Subtitles/captions to reinforce learning, ensuring the content is easy to follow and retain.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a concise 45-second onboarding video designed for HR teams and managers, highlighting how to streamline onboarding processes for new employees efficiently. The video should have a modern and efficient corporate visual style, leveraging Text-to-video from script for rapid content creation and easily adapting its layout through Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a dynamic 30-second video specifically for new front-desk team members, aimed at boosting employee engagement by showcasing the exciting aspects of their role. The visual style should be vibrant and engaging, utilizing HeyGen's Media library/stock support for compelling visuals and energetic Voiceover generation to deliver an inspiring message about their contribution to hospitality.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Hospitality Orientation Videos

Effortlessly produce professional hospitality orientation videos with AI avatars and customizable templates to streamline onboarding and boost employee engagement.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by writing your orientation script. Then, select from a diverse range of AI avatars to narrate your content, bringing your text to life with a professional on-screen presenter.
2
Step 2
Select a Template
Choose from our library of customizable templates designed for various training scenarios. Easily add your brand's logo and colors to ensure your video aligns with your company's visual identity.
3
Step 3
Enhance Visuals
Incorporate visuals from our media library/stock support or upload your own to enrich your orientation content. Add automatic subtitles and captions for improved clarity and accessibility.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is complete, export it in multiple aspect ratios suitable for various platforms. Deploy your engaging orientation videos to new hires efficiently.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Instill Company Culture and Values

.

Produce compelling orientation videos that inspire new hospitality staff, effectively communicating company culture, mission, and core values from day one.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the creation of hospitality orientation videos?

HeyGen's AI-driven platform revolutionizes creating hospitality orientation videos by offering customizable templates and AI avatars, streamlining the entire onboarding video production process.

What AI capabilities does HeyGen offer for enhancing employee training videos?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI avatars and text-to-video from script functionality to transform plain text into engaging videos, significantly boosting employee engagement in hospitality training.

Can HeyGen help maintain brand consistency in our hospitality training materials?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo, specific colors, and visual elements into your customizable templates, ensuring every hospitality training video aligns with your company culture.

How does HeyGen support a scalable solution for hospitality onboarding videos?

HeyGen serves as a scalable solution for HR teams, enabling rapid and efficient production of numerous hospitality onboarding videos through its intuitive video creation platform, ideal for standardized training across multiple locations.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo