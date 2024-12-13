Create Hiring Workflow Videos for Faster Recruiting

Transform your hiring process by converting text to compelling videos, enhancing clarity and candidate experience.

355/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce an informative 45-second video explaining a crucial step in your recruitment process, targeting job applicants to enhance their candidate experience. Leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script functionality and clear subtitles/captions to deliver a modern, user-friendly explanation with an informative visual and audio style.
Example Prompt 2
Create a concise 30-second internal hiring workflow video for your talent acquisition team, highlighting best practices for using new video tools for recruitment. Employ HeyGen's extensive templates & scenes library and media library/stock support to achieve a sleek, professional, and instructional visual style with a clear, guiding audio narrative.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a creative 60-second branded video job ad for a critical role, designed to stand out to a diverse pool of potential candidates. Harness HeyGen's AI avatars for engaging presenters and aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize for various platforms, all while maintaining a bold, visually striking, and energetic audio and visual style reflecting your unique employer brand.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Hiring Workflow Videos

Elevate your recruitment process with engaging, professional videos that inform candidates and streamline your hiring journey.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Develop your message and use the text-to-video from script feature to automatically generate a video draft, transforming your text into dynamic visuals quickly.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Enhance engagement by selecting from a diverse range of AI avatars to represent your brand and deliver your message with a professional and friendly tone.
3
Step 3
Add Engaging Elements
Improve clarity and accessibility for all candidates by adding subtitles/captions, ensuring your critical hiring information is easily understood.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Widely
Finalize your video and use the aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to optimize it for various platforms, making it ready to share across your recruitment channels.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Boost Onboarding and Training Engagement

.

Enhance your onboarding process with AI-powered videos to improve new hire engagement and retention within your workflow.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance our recruitment video creation?

HeyGen empowers you to create professional, engaging content for your recruitment videos using AI avatars and a wide range of AI video templates. You can easily customize videos to reflect your brand's unique identity, significantly improving your video creation.

What benefits does HeyGen offer for streamlining the hiring process?

HeyGen allows you to create impactful hiring workflow videos that significantly streamline the recruitment process. By delivering consistent, high-quality video messages, you can elevate the overall candidate experience and reduce manual effort.

Can HeyGen help us create branded employer videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen provides robust branding controls, enabling you to produce compelling employer branding videos. Easily customize videos with your logo, colors, and specific visual elements to perfectly match your brand's look and tone.

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of video interviews and other recruitment content?

HeyGen simplifies professional video creation through its intuitive text-to-video AI, allowing you to generate dynamic video interviews and various recruitment content from scripts. Utilize realistic AI Avatars and voiceovers, making HeyGen a powerful video tool for recruitment.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo