Create Hiring Workflow Videos for Faster Recruiting
Transform your hiring process by converting text to compelling videos, enhancing clarity and candidate experience.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Produce an informative 45-second video explaining a crucial step in your recruitment process, targeting job applicants to enhance their candidate experience. Leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script functionality and clear subtitles/captions to deliver a modern, user-friendly explanation with an informative visual and audio style.
Create a concise 30-second internal hiring workflow video for your talent acquisition team, highlighting best practices for using new video tools for recruitment. Employ HeyGen's extensive templates & scenes library and media library/stock support to achieve a sleek, professional, and instructional visual style with a clear, guiding audio narrative.
Develop a creative 60-second branded video job ad for a critical role, designed to stand out to a diverse pool of potential candidates. Harness HeyGen's AI avatars for engaging presenters and aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize for various platforms, all while maintaining a bold, visually striking, and energetic audio and visual style reflecting your unique employer brand.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create Recruitment Ads with AI Video.
Quickly develop impactful recruitment videos and job ads using AI to attract top talent effectively.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos for Hiring.
Produce compelling employer branding videos and job postings for social media to boost candidate engagement and outreach.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance our recruitment video creation?
HeyGen empowers you to create professional, engaging content for your recruitment videos using AI avatars and a wide range of AI video templates. You can easily customize videos to reflect your brand's unique identity, significantly improving your video creation.
What benefits does HeyGen offer for streamlining the hiring process?
HeyGen allows you to create impactful hiring workflow videos that significantly streamline the recruitment process. By delivering consistent, high-quality video messages, you can elevate the overall candidate experience and reduce manual effort.
Can HeyGen help us create branded employer videos?
Absolutely, HeyGen provides robust branding controls, enabling you to produce compelling employer branding videos. Easily customize videos with your logo, colors, and specific visual elements to perfectly match your brand's look and tone.
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of video interviews and other recruitment content?
HeyGen simplifies professional video creation through its intuitive text-to-video AI, allowing you to generate dynamic video interviews and various recruitment content from scripts. Utilize realistic AI Avatars and voiceovers, making HeyGen a powerful video tool for recruitment.