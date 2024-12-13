Create Harassment Prevention Training Videos with AI

Boost training engagement and retention with dynamic AI avatars for effective HR training.

431/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design an impactful 60-second workplace harassment training video segment that addresses a common scenario of subtle misconduct. Targeting all employees and managers, the visual style should be realistic and scenario-based in diverse office settings, complemented by an engaging text-to-video narration. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to easily update and localize content, ensuring high training engagement and retention across the organization.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a concise 30-second micro-learning session explaining key aspects of sexual harassment training and legal compliance. This video is intended for compliance officers, legal teams, and employees needing quick refreshers, employing an informative, infographic-style visual with clear subtitles. Ensure HeyGen's Subtitles/captions feature is used to guarantee accessibility and reinforce critical points for legal compliance in an online learning environment.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a dynamic 50-second promotional video showcasing how businesses can efficiently create harassment prevention training videos using an AI video maker. Aimed at business owners, HR professionals, and L&D specialists, this video should have a modern, engaging visual style, demonstrating various templates and scenes with a motivating voiceover. Highlight HeyGen's Templates & scenes feature to illustrate the ease of creating professional and impactful training materials.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Harassment Prevention Training Videos

Quickly and effectively produce legally compliant and engaging harassment prevention training videos with AI.

1
Step 1
Create Your Training Script
Develop a comprehensive script covering all essential harassment prevention topics, ensuring legal compliance and clarity. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to effortlessly transform your text into engaging video content.
2
Step 2
Select AI Avatars and Templates
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to represent your instructors and select a professional template from our library to set the scene for your workplace harassment training video.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Enhancements
Tailor your video to your organization's identity by utilizing Branding controls (logo, colors) for a consistent and professional look. Enhance the learning experience by adding background music, stock media, and automatically generated subtitles.
4
Step 4
Export Your Polished Video
Once your comprehensive harassment prevention training video is complete, easily export it in the optimal format for seamless integration into your online learning platforms or internal HR training systems.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Clarify Complex Legal and HR Topics

.

Transform intricate legal and HR compliance requirements into clear, easy-to-understand video lessons, improving comprehension for all staff.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the creation of harassment prevention training videos?

HeyGen streamlines the process of creating engaging harassment prevention training videos using its AI video maker. You can easily transform a video script into professional content with AI avatars and Text-to-video capabilities, ensuring effective HR training.

What features does HeyGen offer to ensure effective workplace harassment training?

HeyGen provides features like customizable AI avatars, subtitles/captions, and branding controls to enhance training engagement and retention. These tools help create impactful workplace harassment training videos that meet legal compliance standards.

Can HeyGen help create legally compliant sexual harassment training quickly?

Yes, HeyGen enables rapid development of sexual harassment training modules that support legal compliance. With templates and Text-to-video functionality, organizations can efficiently produce high-quality online learning content and micro-learning sessions.

What customization options does HeyGen provide for training videos?

HeyGen offers extensive Branding controls to customize your harassment prevention training videos with your organization's logo and colors. This ensures brand consistency while leveraging AI avatars and Text-to-video for a polished, professional look.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo