Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a professional 60-second hackathon demo video designed to impress tech investors and potential collaborators. The video should feature a clear, concise presentation of a winning project, delivered by an AI avatar in a clean, corporate visual style with precise on-screen graphics highlighting key data. Leverage HeyGen's powerful Voiceover generation for clear narration, accompanied by an AI avatar, to convey authority and innovation.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an inspiring 45-second video storytelling piece that recaps the journey and innovative spirit of participants during the hackathon, aimed at aspiring developers and students. The visual style should feel authentic and friendly, showcasing candid moments of teamwork and problem-solving, set to motivational background music. Employ HeyGen's Text-to-video from script to smoothly transition between narratives and ensure all key messages are delivered, with dynamic subtitles/captions to enhance accessibility and engagement.
Example Prompt 3
Design an electrifying 30-second promotional video that functions as a scroll-stopping AI video and call to action for our next hackathon, specifically targeting community members and future attendees. This hackathon video template should boast a vibrant and exciting visual aesthetic, incorporating dynamic graphics and captivating stock footage directly from HeyGen's Media library/stock support, all set to high-energy driving music. The goal is to encourage sign-ups with clear, concise on-screen text, creating an irresistible invitation.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Hackathon Recap Videos

Effortlessly produce dynamic highlight videos of your hackathon using AI tools, making your event memorable and shareable across platforms.

1
Step 1
Choose a Hackathon Template
Select from a library of customizable templates designed for event highlight videos to quickly structure your recap.
2
Step 2
Add AI Avatars and Media
Integrate your event footage and images, then utilize AI avatars to present key moments or project demos.
3
Step 3
Apply Brand Controls
Incorporate your brand's logo, custom fonts, and colors to ensure your recap video aligns with your organizational identity.
4
Step 4
Export in Various Formats
Optimize your final video for different platforms by selecting various aspect ratios and exporting in high resolution for social media sharing.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Facilitate Internal Hackathon Knowledge Sharing

.

Create informative recap videos to effectively share insights, key takeaways, and lessons learned from the hackathon internally.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create stunning hackathon recap videos?

HeyGen empowers you to create compelling hackathon recap videos and event highlight videos effortlessly. Utilize customizable templates and AI video creation tools to transform your raw footage and scripts into engaging video storytelling, perfect for showcasing innovation.

Does HeyGen offer hackathon video templates to streamline creation?

Yes, HeyGen provides a range of customizable templates specifically designed for hackathon demo videos and other event highlight videos. These templates integrate seamlessly with AI avatars and AI voiceovers, significantly streamlining your video editing process for rapid content generation.

What AI tools does HeyGen provide for enhancing video storytelling?

HeyGen offers powerful AI video creation tools including realistic AI avatars, advanced AI voiceovers, and an AI caption generator. These features enable you to craft dynamic AI videos with rich video storytelling, ensuring your message resonates effectively with target audiences.

Can HeyGen be used for various types of event highlight videos beyond hackathons?

Absolutely. While excellent for create hackathon recap videos, HeyGen is a versatile platform perfect for creating a wide array of event highlight videos, including social media videos, explainer videos, or even compelling pitch decks. You can export content in various aspect ratios to suit different platforms.

