Create Funnel Strategy Videos That Convert & Grow Your Business
Design impactful videos for each marketing funnel stage, from Awareness to Decision. Use HeyGen's Text-to-video from script to streamline production.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a concise 45-second video targeting marketing managers and content creators, focusing on the Consideration phase of the 'video marketing funnel'. This video should feature a sleek, modern visual aesthetic, complemented by upbeat background music, and effectively utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to present key statistical insights.
Produce an impactful 30-second promotional video for sales teams and product marketers, emphasizing the Decision stage within a 'full-funnel video marketing strategy'. The video needs a direct and persuasive visual style, incorporating testimonial-like segments, and leveraging HeyGen's templates & scenes to quickly assemble a professional presentation.
Craft an educational 90-second video for digital marketing agencies and enterprise marketers, illustrating the entire 'customer journey' using diverse 'video content'. The visual and audio style should be comprehensive and dynamic, employing an authoritative tone, and utilizing HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports for multi-platform delivery.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Create High-Performing Video Ads.
Quickly produce compelling video ads to capture attention and drive leads throughout your marketing funnel.
Generate Engaging Social Content.
Effortlessly create captivating short-form video content for social media to build brand awareness and nurture prospects.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen support a full-funnel video marketing strategy?
HeyGen empowers you to create engaging video content for every stage of your customer journey, from Awareness to Advocacy. Easily produce professional videos with AI avatars and text-to-video functionality, simplifying your full-funnel video marketing strategy. This ensures consistent, high-quality video production across all your touchpoints.
What types of video content can I create with HeyGen for my marketing funnel?
With HeyGen, you can generate diverse video content tailored for different funnel stages, such as educational videos for consideration or engaging demo videos for decision. Utilize AI avatars, voiceover generation, and ready-to-use templates to efficiently create and even repurpose content.
How can AI for video marketing with HeyGen streamline video production?
HeyGen's AI for video marketing significantly streamlines video production by converting scripts into professional videos with AI avatars in minutes. This allows you to rapidly create funnel strategy videos, incorporate branding controls, and add automatic subtitles, dramatically reducing traditional production time and costs.
Can I customize branding and messaging in videos created using HeyGen?
Absolutely. HeyGen offers robust branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo and brand colors to maintain visual consistency across all your video content. You can also customize messaging and use the media library to ensure your videos align perfectly with your full-funnel video marketing strategy.