Design impactful videos for each marketing funnel stage, from Awareness to Decision. Use HeyGen's Text-to-video from script to streamline production.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a concise 45-second video targeting marketing managers and content creators, focusing on the Consideration phase of the 'video marketing funnel'. This video should feature a sleek, modern visual aesthetic, complemented by upbeat background music, and effectively utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to present key statistical insights.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an impactful 30-second promotional video for sales teams and product marketers, emphasizing the Decision stage within a 'full-funnel video marketing strategy'. The video needs a direct and persuasive visual style, incorporating testimonial-like segments, and leveraging HeyGen's templates & scenes to quickly assemble a professional presentation.
Example Prompt 3
Craft an educational 90-second video for digital marketing agencies and enterprise marketers, illustrating the entire 'customer journey' using diverse 'video content'. The visual and audio style should be comprehensive and dynamic, employing an authoritative tone, and utilizing HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports for multi-platform delivery.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Funnel Strategy Videos

Master full-funnel video marketing. Create impactful videos for every customer journey stage, driving engagement and conversions from awareness to advocacy.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Funnel Stages
Define the specific stages of your customer journey, such as Awareness, Consideration, and Decision, and identify the type of video content best suited for each to build a full-funnel video marketing strategy. Leverage HeyGen's templates & scenes to structure your initial video concepts.
2
Step 2
Create Engaging Awareness Videos
Develop captivating short videos to introduce your brand or product to a broad audience, focusing on quick hooks and clear messaging for the Awareness stage. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to quickly produce compelling content that grabs attention.
3
Step 3
Add Educational and Demo Videos
Produce detailed educational video content and impactful demo videos for prospects exploring solutions in the Consideration and Decision stages. Explain complex topics and showcase product benefits effectively using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature.
4
Step 4
Apply Branding for Consistent Messaging
Maintain a consistent brand identity across all your funnel videos, from awareness to advocacy, using HeyGen's branding controls for logos and colors. This ensures a professional look and strengthens your brand message throughout the customer journey.

Use Cases

Showcase Customer Success Stories

Develop persuasive customer testimonials and case study videos to build trust and accelerate conversions in your sales funnel.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen support a full-funnel video marketing strategy?

HeyGen empowers you to create engaging video content for every stage of your customer journey, from Awareness to Advocacy. Easily produce professional videos with AI avatars and text-to-video functionality, simplifying your full-funnel video marketing strategy. This ensures consistent, high-quality video production across all your touchpoints.

What types of video content can I create with HeyGen for my marketing funnel?

With HeyGen, you can generate diverse video content tailored for different funnel stages, such as educational videos for consideration or engaging demo videos for decision. Utilize AI avatars, voiceover generation, and ready-to-use templates to efficiently create and even repurpose content.

How can AI for video marketing with HeyGen streamline video production?

HeyGen's AI for video marketing significantly streamlines video production by converting scripts into professional videos with AI avatars in minutes. This allows you to rapidly create funnel strategy videos, incorporate branding controls, and add automatic subtitles, dramatically reducing traditional production time and costs.

Can I customize branding and messaging in videos created using HeyGen?

Absolutely. HeyGen offers robust branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo and brand colors to maintain visual consistency across all your video content. You can also customize messaging and use the media library to ensure your videos align perfectly with your full-funnel video marketing strategy.

