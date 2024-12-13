Create First Week Orientation Videos That Engage
Welcome new hires effortlessly with professional orientation videos, transforming your script into dynamic visuals using HeyGen's text-to-video feature.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Produce a 60-second orientation video for remote new hires, clearly outlining the initial onboarding process. Employ a professional and friendly AI avatar to guide viewers through key steps and expectations, ensuring an accessible and engaging experience using HeyGen's AI avatars for consistent presentation.
Create a 30-second employee onboarding video that showcases the vibrant team through authentic storytelling. This engaging piece, aimed at incoming employees, should leverage HeyGen's templates & scenes to combine dynamic visuals and professional production techniques, building excitement about their new colleagues.
Develop a 75-second informational video for first-week employees, providing essential tips and navigating critical resources. This clean and easy-to-follow orientation video should benefit from HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to transform key information into dynamic visuals, ensuring clarity and retention.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Boost Employee Onboarding Engagement.
Enhance new hire training engagement and retention by transforming complex orientation material into engaging AI videos.
Scale Orientation Video Creation.
Produce a wider range of first-week orientation and onboarding videos efficiently to welcome and train new employees effectively.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen simplify creating engaging onboarding videos for new hires?
HeyGen leverages AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to transform your scripts into professional, engaging onboarding videos quickly. This significantly reduces the time and resources typically needed to produce high-quality content for new hires, ensuring a consistent and impactful welcome experience.
What creative tools does HeyGen offer to produce compelling first-week orientation videos?
HeyGen provides a robust suite of creative tools including customizable video templates, a comprehensive stock media library, and powerful video editing features. You can design your storyboard, integrate dynamic visuals, and craft compelling narratives that truly capture your company's core values and prepare new employees for their first week.
Can HeyGen help customize welcome videos to reflect our company culture?
Absolutely, HeyGen empowers you to fully brand your welcome videos with your company's logo, colors, and specific messaging. This ensures that every orientation video not only informs but also authentically reflects your unique company culture, creating a strong first impression for new team members.
How does HeyGen streamline the video creation process for employee onboarding?
HeyGen streamlines the video creation process by enabling you to convert scripts into professional videos with AI avatars and automated voiceovers, eliminating the need for traditional filming. Its intuitive platform and ready-to-use templates allow you to quickly produce consistent, high-quality employee onboarding videos without extensive technical skills or costly production setups.