Create First Week Orientation Videos That Engage

Welcome new hires effortlessly with professional orientation videos, transforming your script into dynamic visuals using HeyGen's text-to-video feature.

294/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a 60-second orientation video for remote new hires, clearly outlining the initial onboarding process. Employ a professional and friendly AI avatar to guide viewers through key steps and expectations, ensuring an accessible and engaging experience using HeyGen's AI avatars for consistent presentation.
Example Prompt 2
Create a 30-second employee onboarding video that showcases the vibrant team through authentic storytelling. This engaging piece, aimed at incoming employees, should leverage HeyGen's templates & scenes to combine dynamic visuals and professional production techniques, building excitement about their new colleagues.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a 75-second informational video for first-week employees, providing essential tips and navigating critical resources. This clean and easy-to-follow orientation video should benefit from HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to transform key information into dynamic visuals, ensuring clarity and retention.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create First Week Orientation Videos

Craft engaging and informative orientation videos for your new hires, ensuring a smooth and memorable start to their journey with your company.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by outlining the key information and writing a compelling script for your "employee onboarding videos". Utilize HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability to effortlessly transform your text into engaging spoken content.
2
Step 2
Select Visuals and Avatars
Select an "AI avatar" to narrate your onboarding message, providing a friendly and consistent face for your new team members. Enhance your scenes with engaging backgrounds and elements.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Company Branding
Apply your company's unique visual identity using "Branding controls (logo, colors)" to ensure your "onboarding videos" reflect your "company culture" and create a consistent experience for new employees.
4
Step 4
Export Your Final Video
Export your finished "orientation videos" in the optimal "aspect-ratio resizing & exports" for your chosen distribution channels. Your polished video is now ready to empower and welcome your team.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Welcome New Hires & Share Company Culture

.

Craft inspiring welcome videos that convey your company's culture and values, making new hires feel connected from day one.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify creating engaging onboarding videos for new hires?

HeyGen leverages AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to transform your scripts into professional, engaging onboarding videos quickly. This significantly reduces the time and resources typically needed to produce high-quality content for new hires, ensuring a consistent and impactful welcome experience.

What creative tools does HeyGen offer to produce compelling first-week orientation videos?

HeyGen provides a robust suite of creative tools including customizable video templates, a comprehensive stock media library, and powerful video editing features. You can design your storyboard, integrate dynamic visuals, and craft compelling narratives that truly capture your company's core values and prepare new employees for their first week.

Can HeyGen help customize welcome videos to reflect our company culture?

Absolutely, HeyGen empowers you to fully brand your welcome videos with your company's logo, colors, and specific messaging. This ensures that every orientation video not only informs but also authentically reflects your unique company culture, creating a strong first impression for new team members.

How does HeyGen streamline the video creation process for employee onboarding?

HeyGen streamlines the video creation process by enabling you to convert scripts into professional videos with AI avatars and automated voiceovers, eliminating the need for traditional filming. Its intuitive platform and ready-to-use templates allow you to quickly produce consistent, high-quality employee onboarding videos without extensive technical skills or costly production setups.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo