372/2000

Example Prompt 1
Craft a compelling 45-second interactive product demo video designed for marketing specialists promoting a new B2C mobile app. Employ a vibrant, modern visual aesthetic with an enthusiastic, approachable tone delivered by a digital presenter using HeyGen's AI avatars and Text-to-video from script capability to effectively engage a broad consumer base and highlight the app's key benefits.
Example Prompt 2
Imagine you are a small business owner needing a quick, impactful 30-second demo video to launch a new online service. Your video should adopt a bright, straightforward visual style with a direct, encouraging voiceover, utilizing HeyGen's Subtitles/captions for broader reach and its Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for seamless adaptation across social media platforms.
Example Prompt 3
Design an informative 90-second feature demo video for product managers explaining a significant software update to existing enterprise users. The video should maintain a professional yet engaging visual presentation, featuring a precise, technical AI voiceover powered by HeyGen, enhanced with rich B-roll footage from HeyGen's Media library/stock support to illustrate complex functionalities.
How to Create Feature Demo Videos

Craft compelling feature demo videos quickly and efficiently to showcase your product's capabilities with professional polish.

1
Step 1
Select Your Template
Start by selecting from our professional Templates & scenes to streamline your feature demo creation, or begin from scratch for full customization.
2
Step 2
Add Your Content
Integrate your product's visuals by capturing live interactions with our screen recorder, or upload existing videos and images.
3
Step 3
Personalize with AI Voiceover
Elevate your demo with engaging narration using our AI voiceover feature, and apply your brand's identity with custom logos and colors.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Utilize our video editing tools to refine your demo, then export it in the ideal aspect ratio for seamless sharing across all your platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify creating product demo videos?

HeyGen's AI-powered platform lets you generate high-quality product demo videos effortlessly. Utilize AI avatars and text-to-video from script capabilities to showcase features without extensive filming.

What customization options does HeyGen offer for a product video maker?

HeyGen serves as a robust product video maker, offering extensive branding controls like custom logos and colors. You can also leverage various video templates and a media library to create visually consistent and engaging content.

Does HeyGen support AI voiceover and subtitles for my videos?

Yes, HeyGen excels in AI voiceover generation directly from your script, enhancing your product demo videos with natural-sounding narration. Additionally, it features an automatic subtitle generator to boost accessibility and engagement.

How quickly can I create feature demo videos with HeyGen?

HeyGen's intuitive interface and AI-powered tools allow for rapid creation of compelling feature demo videos. With pre-built video templates and efficient video editing tools, you can produce professional results in a fraction of the traditional time.

