Streamline onboarding with engaging AI-driven orientation videos, leveraging HeyGen's powerful AI avatars.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Craft a 30-second concise video targeting HR and administrative staff, demonstrating how to streamline onboarding processes using HeyGen's facilities orientation videos template. Visually, aim for a modern, clean aesthetic with infographic-style animations highlighting key benefits, accompanied by an upbeat, positive background track to convey efficiency and ease of use. This highlights the power of HeyGen's Templates & scenes for rapid content creation.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an engaging 60-second AI-driven orientation video for current employees needing a refresher on specific safety protocols or department-specific facility access. Utilize a dynamic visual storytelling approach with subtle 3D elements to maintain attention, narrated by an authoritative and clear AI avatar from HeyGen to convey critical information effectively, ensuring high retention and engagement.
Example Prompt 3
Create a 50-second accessible AI Training Videos focused on navigating specific facility zones, designed for a diverse audience, including those with hearing impairments or in noisy environments. The visual execution should be informative and direct, with clear on-screen text reinforcing spoken points, and complemented by HeyGen's auto-generated captions to enhance comprehension and inclusivity, all delivered by a calm and articulate AI voice.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Facilities Orientation Videos

Effortlessly create engaging AI-driven orientation videos for employee onboarding using intuitive tools and AI capabilities.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Starting Point
Begin by selecting from a range of professional "video templates" or transform your script directly into a video, tailored for facilities orientation.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Presenter
Enhance your video by choosing a lifelike "AI avatar" to guide new employees through your facilities with a clear and engaging presentation.
3
Step 3
Apply Visual Enhancements
Boost accessibility and comprehension by integrating "auto-generated captions" and enriching your narrative with relevant stock media and animations.
4
Step 4
Export for Seamless Sharing
Finalize your comprehensive "orientation videos" and utilize aspect-ratio resizing & exports for flexible distribution across various platforms and devices.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Create Engaging Welcome Experiences

Design inspiring and welcoming facilities orientation videos that motivate new hires and set a positive tone for their journey.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create engaging facilities orientation videos?

HeyGen empowers you to create engaging facilities orientation videos with ease. Leverage our AI-powered video creation experience to transform scripts into dynamic content, complete with AI voiceovers and visual storytelling, ensuring your new employees are informed and captivated.

What are the benefits of using AI for employee onboarding and training videos?

Utilizing HeyGen's AI for employee onboarding videos revolutionizes the training experience by making it more efficient and personalized. Our platform allows you to create high-quality AI Training Videos rapidly, significantly streamlining your onboarding process and ensuring consistent, professional delivery of vital information.

Does HeyGen offer templates and AI avatars for quickly making orientation videos?

Yes, HeyGen provides a comprehensive library of video templates and realistic AI avatars designed to help you quickly produce professional orientation videos. These resources, combined with auto-generated captions and branding controls, simplify the video editing process and maintain brand consistency.

How does HeyGen streamline the video creation experience for HR teams?

HeyGen streamlines video creation for HR teams by offering an intuitive AI-powered platform where you can effortlessly create videos from text. With features like AI voiceovers, custom branding, and a vast media library, HR professionals can produce compelling content for employee training and communications without extensive video production expertise.

