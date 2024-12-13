Create External Launch Videos That Drive Buzz
Craft viral launch videos with strategic storytelling and captivate your target audience using HeyGen's AI avatars for maximum impact.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a professional 45-second product demo video that clearly explains the benefits of an upcoming offering, perfect for B2B decision-makers and potential enterprise clients. Employ a clean, authoritative visual style with detailed on-screen demonstrations, enhanced by HeyGen's Voiceover generation and Subtitles/captions for maximum clarity.
Craft an inspiring 60-second founder-led product update, communicating the strategic storytelling behind our latest innovation to investors and brand loyalists. The visual style should be warm and authentic, featuring a direct-to-camera approach using HeyGen's AI avatars and polished Templates & scenes.
Design a vibrant 30-second pre-launch teaser video, giving a concise product overview to engage the general public and social media users. This video should feature visually engaging, colorful animated graphics paired with an energetic voiceover, optimized for various platforms using HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports and diverse Media library/stock support.
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create impactful product launch ads quickly using AI video.
Swiftly produce compelling promotional videos to announce your product and drive early interest.
Produce engaging social media content for product launches.
Quickly generate viral teasers and announcement clips to build anticipation across social platforms.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance our product launch videos and marketing strategy?
HeyGen empowers you to create compelling product launch videos and product announcements efficiently, using advanced AI avatars and text-to-video from script capabilities to support your overall marketing strategy.
Can HeyGen help streamline feature release announcements and founder-led product updates?
Absolutely. HeyGen simplifies the creation of engaging feature release announcements and authentic founder-led product updates, ensuring brand identity consistency with customizable templates and branding controls.
What tools does HeyGen offer for creating diverse and impactful launch videos?
HeyGen provides robust tools for crafting various launch videos, including high-quality AI avatars, integrated voiceover generation, and a comprehensive media library, enabling strategic storytelling for your product overview or teasers.
Why is HeyGen the ideal choice for creating professional external launch videos?
HeyGen stands out for external launch videos by offering quick production from script to video, professional AI avatars, automatic subtitles/captions, and aspect-ratio resizing, all designed to make your product launch a success.