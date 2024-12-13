Create External Launch Videos That Drive Buzz

Craft viral launch videos with strategic storytelling and captivate your target audience using HeyGen's AI avatars for maximum impact.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a professional 45-second product demo video that clearly explains the benefits of an upcoming offering, perfect for B2B decision-makers and potential enterprise clients. Employ a clean, authoritative visual style with detailed on-screen demonstrations, enhanced by HeyGen's Voiceover generation and Subtitles/captions for maximum clarity.
Example Prompt 2
Craft an inspiring 60-second founder-led product update, communicating the strategic storytelling behind our latest innovation to investors and brand loyalists. The visual style should be warm and authentic, featuring a direct-to-camera approach using HeyGen's AI avatars and polished Templates & scenes.
Example Prompt 3
Design a vibrant 30-second pre-launch teaser video, giving a concise product overview to engage the general public and social media users. This video should feature visually engaging, colorful animated graphics paired with an energetic voiceover, optimized for various platforms using HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports and diverse Media library/stock support.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create External Launch Videos

Craft compelling product announcements and feature releases with AI, from strategic storytelling to seamless distribution, engaging your target audience effectively.

1
Step 1
Outline Your Message and Script
Begin by defining your core message and target audience for effective strategic storytelling. Develop a clear script that outlines your product's value proposition, preparing it for easy conversion with our text-to-video from script feature.
2
Step 2
Create Dynamic Visuals and Scenes
Transform your script into a visually engaging video. Select from a variety of templates & scenes, or utilize AI avatars to showcase your product announcements and key features effectively.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Branding and Accessibility
Refine your launch video by applying your brand identity. Use branding controls for logos and colors to ensure brand identity consistency, making your product launch videos instantly recognizable.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Across Platforms
Finalize your video for various channels. Utilize aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize your content for different platforms, ensuring broad reach for your video marketing strategy.

Use Cases

Feature customer success stories to build launch credibility

Highlight positive user experiences with engaging AI videos, reinforcing trust and value for your new product.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance our product launch videos and marketing strategy?

HeyGen empowers you to create compelling product launch videos and product announcements efficiently, using advanced AI avatars and text-to-video from script capabilities to support your overall marketing strategy.

Can HeyGen help streamline feature release announcements and founder-led product updates?

Absolutely. HeyGen simplifies the creation of engaging feature release announcements and authentic founder-led product updates, ensuring brand identity consistency with customizable templates and branding controls.

What tools does HeyGen offer for creating diverse and impactful launch videos?

HeyGen provides robust tools for crafting various launch videos, including high-quality AI avatars, integrated voiceover generation, and a comprehensive media library, enabling strategic storytelling for your product overview or teasers.

Why is HeyGen the ideal choice for creating professional external launch videos?

HeyGen stands out for external launch videos by offering quick production from script to video, professional AI avatars, automatic subtitles/captions, and aspect-ratio resizing, all designed to make your product launch a success.

