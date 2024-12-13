Create Export Marketing Videos That Sell Globally
Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to produce stunning, high-converting marketing videos optimized for international audiences.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop an informative 45-second export marketing video targeting B2B companies and tech startups looking to explain complex services globally. The visual style should be professional and sleek, incorporating modern graphics with clear, concise narration provided by HeyGen's AI avatars, ensuring a polished and engaging presentation that helps create export marketing videos with ease.
Craft a captivating 60-second social media video designed for global brands and content creators to promote their latest campaign across diverse platforms. The visual storytelling should be dynamic and culturally relevant, accompanied by engaging background music and clear narration, with HeyGen's Subtitles/captions seamlessly integrated to ensure accessibility and wider reach for your marketing videos.
Produce a persuasive 30-second promo video for digital marketers and agencies aiming to quickly convert blog content into engaging visuals. Envision a video with bold typography, impactful visuals generated from a script, and an energetic voiceover, all powered by HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability, making it simple to make a promo video that stands out and truly creates export marketing videos with minimal effort.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create High-Performing Video Ads.
Quickly produce compelling, high-converting video advertisements using AI to boost your marketing campaigns.
Generate Engaging Social Media Marketing Videos.
Effortlessly create captivating social media videos and clips to expand your brand's online presence and reach.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen simplify the creation of marketing videos?
HeyGen acts as an intuitive online marketing video maker, empowering users to create compelling marketing videos effortlessly. Leverage AI text-to-video capabilities and customizable marketing video templates to produce high-quality content quickly.
What customization options does HeyGen offer for branding my marketing videos?
HeyGen provides extensive customization for your marketing videos, allowing you to tailor templates with your brand's colors and logo. Utilize drag-and-drop editing features to ensure your social media videos perfectly align with your brand identity.
Can I add professional voiceovers and subtitles to my marketing videos with HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen makes it easy to add voiceover and generate Captions & subtitles for all your marketing videos. This ensures your content is accessible and engaging, enhancing your overall video editor experience.
How does HeyGen utilize AI to produce high-quality marketing video exports?
HeyGen leverages advanced AI video tools and features like AI avatars to help you create and export videos efficiently. Our platform ensures your final marketing videos, perfect for product demos or other promotions, are delivered in high quality and optimized for various platforms.