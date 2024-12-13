Create Event Planning Videos with Ease

Design stunning event videos for your marketing campaigns using HeyGen's powerful text-to-video from script feature.

374/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a captivating 45-second recap video showcasing the best moments of a recent conference, perfect for sharing on social media. The visual narrative should be celebratory and engaging, featuring quick cuts of speakers, networking, and audience reactions, paired with inspiring orchestral music. Utilize Subtitles/captions to highlight key quotes and speakers, making these "event videos" accessible and impactful for all viewers.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a compelling 60-second behind-the-scenes video for an event planning agency, illustrating the meticulous effort involved to "make event videos" look effortless. Target future clients and showcase the team's dedication through a professional yet warm visual style, featuring time-lapse footage of setup and quick interviews with planners, accompanied by a calm, jazzy soundtrack. Enhance the visual storytelling by leveraging HeyGen's Media library/stock support for b-roll footage, transforming "video ideas" into polished realities.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a sleek 20-second invitation video for an exclusive corporate gala, serving as a key piece in broader "marketing campaigns". This "promotional video" should target VIP guests and corporate partners, employing a sophisticated and minimalist visual design with elegant transitions and a deep color palette, underscored by refined classical music. Ensure efficiency by using Text-to-video from script for a concise, professional voiceover, delivering all event details clearly and stylishly.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Event Planning Videos

Craft professional event videos effortlessly with our user-friendly platform. Go from idea to polished production in just a few simple steps, ready for any campaign.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Event Video Template
Begin by selecting from a diverse range of professionally designed **Templates & scenes** to quickly set the foundation for your event video, ensuring a polished look from the start.
2
Step 2
Upload Your Media and Edit
Personalize your event content by uploading your own images and footage, then arrange them seamlessly using the **Media library/stock support** and intuitive editing tools.
3
Step 3
Apply Engaging AI Voices
Elevate your video's impact by leveraging **Voiceover generation** to add compelling narration or dialogue, providing professional audio for your event announcements and promotional video.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Creation
Finalize your creation by using **Aspect-ratio resizing & exports** to perfectly fit various platforms, then effortlessly publish your high-quality event video across your marketing campaigns.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Boost Event Training Engagement

.

Enhance educational sessions and workshops by creating interactive AI videos that improve attendee retention and participation.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create event planning videos quickly and efficiently?

HeyGen is an advanced AI video maker that simplifies the process of creating professional event planning videos. Our platform allows you to transform text into compelling video content rapidly, perfect for producing high-quality promotional videos and event videos with ease.

Can I use HeyGen to enhance my event marketing campaigns on social media?

Absolutely! HeyGen is ideal for making engaging event promo videos optimized for social media platforms. With HeyGen, you can create dynamic content, then easily publish and share online to maximize your event marketing reach.

What video tools does HeyGen offer to generate fresh event video ideas?

HeyGen offers a rich library of video templates and customizable scenes to inspire your next event video ideas. Our platform also includes features like AI avatars, voiceover generation, and dynamic text animations, empowering you to make event videos that truly stand out.

Is HeyGen an effective AI video editor for crafting professional promotional videos?

HeyGen serves as a powerful AI video editor, enabling you to craft high-quality promotional videos for any event. It leverages AI content generation to simplify video creation, including seamless integration of branding controls and easy aspect-ratio resizing for diverse outputs.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo