create event highlight reel videos that shine

Boost engagement with dynamic event recaps using AI-powered editing and powerful branding controls.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce an engaging 30-second sizzle reel tailored for social media platforms, targeting creative professionals and influencers. Focus on a fast-paced visual rhythm with modern transitions and a trendy, impactful soundtrack. Leverage HeyGen's "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to ensure your captivating content looks perfect across all desired platforms.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a heartwarming 45-second event recap video for community groups and local businesses. Adopt a warm, inviting visual style with authentic moments and a light, casual background music. Enhance accessibility and engagement by incorporating HeyGen's "Subtitles/captions" for wider reach and clearer communication.
Example Prompt 3
Imagine a futuristic 50-second highlight video showcasing a virtual conference, specifically aimed at tech companies and online educators. Employ a clean, informative visual aesthetic with synth-wave background music, giving it a modern, professional feel. Bring your virtual speakers to life with HeyGen's "AI avatars" to create a truly immersive experience.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Creating Event Highlight Reel Videos Works

Effortlessly transform your event footage into engaging highlight videos and sizzle reels using HeyGen's intuitive tools and AI-powered features.

1
Step 1
Upload Your Event Footage
Begin by importing all your raw event videos and images into HeyGen's media library/stock support. This is the foundation for compiling your memorable event recap.
2
Step 2
Select a Template and Trim
Choose from a variety of professional templates & scenes to quickly structure your highlight video. Use the trimming tools to focus on key moments and create a dynamic flow.
3
Step 3
Add Branding and Music
Personalize your highlight video by applying your brand's colors and logo using branding controls. Enhance the experience with engaging background music or a custom voiceover generated with AI.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Sizzle Reel
Once your highlight video is perfect, utilize aspect-ratio resizing & exports to prepare it for various social media platforms. Share your impactful sizzle reel with your audience.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Produce Inspirational Highlight Videos

Craft powerful, motivational videos from event highlights to inspire and uplift your audience.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create event highlight reel videos effectively?

HeyGen empowers you to create compelling event highlight reel videos with ease, leveraging AI to streamline the process. Utilize our professional templates and intuitive video editing tools to transform your raw footage into engaging event recaps quickly and efficiently.

What makes HeyGen an efficient Highlight Video Maker for sizzle reels?

HeyGen stands out as an efficient Highlight Video Maker due to its AI-powered features and extensive template library, perfect for crafting dynamic sizzle reels. Easily add transitions, perform precise trimming, and integrate royalty-free stock music to produce high-impact videos in minutes.

Can I apply branding to my highlight videos using HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen offers robust branding controls allowing you to customize your highlight videos with your company's logo and specific color palettes. This ensures consistent brand identity across all your post-production content.

How do I export and share my finished highlight videos from HeyGen?

After creating your highlight videos, HeyGen provides seamless options to export and share your content in various aspect ratios. You can easily optimize and distribute your videos across different social media platforms directly from the platform.

