Develop a 90-second ethics and compliance video for managers and new hires, presenting realistic scenarios where the ethics hotline should be utilized. Employ an engaging, scenario-based visual approach with a calm, instructional voiceover. The video should be generated efficiently using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to build out customizable scripts for each example.
Produce a concise 1-minute video designed to simplify ethics training by addressing common employee concerns about reporting wrongdoing, such as anonymity and process. The visual and audio style should be friendly and approachable, adopting a Q&A format to reassure the audience. Utilize HeyGen's Voiceover generation to ensure a supportive and consistent tone throughout, making complex information accessible.
Craft a powerful 2-minute video for the entire organization, reinforcing the company's unwavering commitment to ethical conduct and encouraging a 'speak up' culture, which is crucial for effective training programs. The video should feature a motivational visual style, incorporating high-quality visuals from HeyGen's Media library/stock support, paired with an inspiring audio message developed for HR teams to distribute widely.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Use Cases
Create Comprehensive Ethics & Compliance Courses.
Develop extensive ethics hotline awareness videos and training programs, easily reaching all employees with customizable content and multiple languages.
Enhance Employee Ethics Training Engagement.
Leverage AI avatars and Text-to-Video to create dynamic ethics and compliance videos, significantly improving employee participation and retention in critical training programs.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen streamline the production of ethics and compliance videos?
HeyGen acts as a powerful Text to Video Generator, allowing users to easily transform scripts into engaging ethics and compliance videos. Our realistic AI avatars deliver your message with consistency and professionalism, simplifying complex topics for employees.
Does HeyGen offer automatic captions and multi-language support for ethics hotline awareness videos?
Yes, HeyGen features an AI Captions Generator that automatically adds subtitles to your ethics hotline awareness videos, enhancing accessibility. You can also generate AI Voiceovers in multiple languages to personalize and localize your content for a global workforce.
What tools does HeyGen provide for creating consistent ethics hotline awareness videos?
HeyGen's Video Template feature includes specific designs for ethics hotline awareness videos, enabling quick and consistent content creation. You can easily customize scripts and integrate your brand's logos and colors to maintain Consistent Branding across all communications.
Can HeyGen help HR teams with ethics training and employee engagement?
HR teams can use HeyGen to create engaging, short-form communication videos (e.g., 1-2 Minute Videos) that simplify ethics training and improve employee engagement. This approach ensures critical messages are easily digestible and memorable, fostering a stronger speak-up culture.