Create ESG Training Videos with AI Avatars Easily

Design microlearning modules that resonate. Leverage AI avatars to deliver branded, multilingual ESG training content for enhanced corporate communication.

427/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a compelling 45-second explainer video showcasing your company's latest ESG initiatives, such as waste reduction or community involvement. Target this video at existing employees and internal stakeholders, employing a professional, visually rich style with uplifting background music, utilizing HeyGen's extensive media library/stock support to integrate relevant imagery and generate a clear voiceover for strong corporate communication.
Example Prompt 2
For managers and team leads, an informative 90-second training video is needed to detail recent updates to your company's ESG policy or compliance regulations. The visual style should be clean and explanatory, incorporating on-screen text and graphics, with an authoritative AI avatar providing clear guidance. Ensure optimal knowledge retention by using HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature to support the detailed information.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a dynamic 30-second call-to-action video inspiring all employees to participate in an upcoming company-wide ESG program or volunteer event. This video should be fast-paced and motivational, using HeyGen's customizable templates & scenes to quickly assemble impactful visuals, ensuring broad reach and engagement by using its aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create ESG Training Videos

Quickly produce impactful ESG training videos with AI, streamlining content delivery and boosting employee understanding.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Craft your ESG training content, then paste your script into the AI Video Generator to transform your text into engaging video automatically.
2
Step 2
Select Your Presenter
Choose an engaging AI Spokesperson from our diverse library to deliver your training. This AI avatar will articulate your message clearly and professionally.
3
Step 3
Design Branded Scenes
Elevate your video's professionalism by customizing scenes and incorporating your brand's logo and colors, ensuring a consistent look across all branded scenes.
4
Step 4
Export and Deploy
Finalize your video by reviewing the content. Utilize features like multilingual voiceovers to broaden your audience and deploy the video for maximum knowledge retention.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Demystify Complex ESG Topics

.

Transform intricate environmental, social, and governance concepts into clear, digestible, and engaging explainer videos for better understanding.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify creating ESG training videos for my organization?

HeyGen's AI Video Generator significantly streamlines the process of creating engaging ESG training videos. It transforms your scripts into polished video content using AI avatars and professional voiceovers, reducing production time and effort.

What creative options does HeyGen offer for branded ESG content and corporate communication?

HeyGen provides robust creative tools, including customizable scenes and branded scenes, allowing you to integrate your company's logo and colors. This ensures your ESG training videos align perfectly with your corporate communication strategy and brand identity.

Can HeyGen enhance knowledge retention and employee engagement with microlearning modules?

Absolutely, HeyGen is designed to boost knowledge retention and employee engagement. Our AI Spokespersons, combined with features like multilingual voiceovers and subtitles, make microlearning modules more dynamic and accessible for all employees.

How does HeyGen's text-to-video feature work for generating explainer videos for ESG topics?

HeyGen utilizes advanced text-to-video technology, allowing you to convert any written script into compelling ESG explainer videos. Simply input your text, and HeyGen will generate professional video content complete with AI avatars, voiceovers, and visual elements automatically.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo