Master ERP Navigation Videos for Seamless User Onboarding

Deliver clear visual guidance for user onboarding and reduce training costs with engaging software usage videos, utilizing text-to-video from script.

Example Prompt 1
Craft a concise 45-second training video focusing on a new feature update within your ERP system, aimed at existing users who need quick refreshers or updates. The visual style should be dynamic with screen highlights and pop-up text, complemented by an energetic yet informative audio tone. This ERP training module can be efficiently created using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature, and the visual flow can be enhanced with professionally designed Templates & scenes to effectively convey Visual Guidance.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a rapid 30-second video tutorial addressing a common ERP query or troubleshooting step, ideal for helpdesk staff or users seeking quick solutions. The visual style should be direct and highly informative with quick, precise cuts showcasing the exact clicks, supported by a clear, instructional narration. Ensure maximum accessibility by adding Subtitles/captions, and enrich the content with relevant visual cues from the Media library/stock support, making it an effective training video without extensive production effort.
Example Prompt 3
Design a 75-second ERP navigation video exploring advanced features or system customization options, targeted at power users and system administrators. The visual presentation should be detailed and precise, utilizing an Animated explainer style to clarify complex concepts, with a calm and authoritative voice guiding the viewer. Optimize the video for various viewing platforms using HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, and consider incorporating realistic AI avatars to present expert tips, boosting User Engagement with the in-depth content.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create ERP Navigation Videos

Develop clear, engaging, and product-accurate ERP navigation videos to streamline user training and onboarding with ease.

Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Outline the specific ERP navigation steps and prepare a detailed script. HeyGen's platform allows you to convert your text script directly into video content.
Step 2
Select AI Avatars
Enhance your ERP navigation video by selecting and incorporating HeyGen's realistic AI avatars to guide users through the interface with a human touch.
Step 3
Add Voiceovers and Branding
Generate professional voiceovers for your script using HeyGen's voiceover generation feature, available in multiple languages, to provide clear audio guidance.
Step 4
Export Your Training Video
Review your ERP navigation video for accuracy and clarity. Export your final video, ensuring it includes automatically generated subtitles/captions for enhanced accessibility.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Simplify complex ERP system navigation

Utilize AI to simplify complex ERP systems and navigation videos, enhancing user comprehension and making learning more accessible for all.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify ERP training and navigation video creation?

HeyGen streamlines the process of creating professional ERP training and navigation videos. Users can leverage AI avatars and text-to-video functionality to easily produce clear, engaging video tutorials for user onboarding and visual guidance. This approach simplifies complex ERP systems for your audience.

Does HeyGen offer templates for ERP navigation videos?

Yes, HeyGen provides a selection of templates and scenes specifically designed to kickstart the creation of effective ERP navigation videos. These resources offer a professional foundation, allowing you to quickly customize and deliver consistent visual guidance tailored to your ERP systems.

What features enhance user engagement in HeyGen-produced software usage videos?

HeyGen enhances user engagement in software usage videos through realistic AI avatars and multi-language voiceovers, making content accessible and relatable. The platform's capabilities allow for dynamic video tutorials that captivate audiences and improve understanding of your software.

How does HeyGen facilitate efficient production of ERP video tutorials for HR teams?

HeyGen empowers HR teams to efficiently produce high-quality ERP video tutorials using AI avatars and text-to-video from scripts. This capability significantly reduces the time and resources typically required for creating comprehensive training videos, enabling rapid user onboarding within organizations.

