Create Engagement Survey Videos for Better Employee Insights

Boost employee engagement and gather valuable feedback for HR teams. Easily create professional employee survey videos with AI avatars.

322/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
For managers and internal communication leads, a 60-second informative video can clearly present key insights from recent employee surveys. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script functionality and Subtitles/captions to ensure clarity and accessibility, with a concise and professional visual and audio style, driving home the impact of 'employee surveys' on strategic decisions.
Example Prompt 2
Engage new hires during onboarding with a friendly and modern 30-second video that explains the value of future employee engagement opportunities. Leverage HeyGen's Templates & scenes and Media library/stock support to quickly produce an 'employee-created video' feel, ensuring a quick and visually appealing introduction to 'Employee Onboarding' processes.
Example Prompt 3
Global HR teams seeking to strengthen 'internal communication' and 'employee engagement' across diverse regions can produce a 50-second professional and inclusive video message from leadership. This video, leveraging robust Voiceover generation and Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms, should maintain a reassuring audio tone and a clean visual aesthetic.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Engagement Survey Videos

Effortlessly transform your employee surveys into engaging videos that foster better communication and deeper insights for your HR teams, boosting employee engagement.

1
Step 1
Create Your Survey Script and Select an AI Avatar
Create your survey script using AI Avatars. Input your employee survey questions as text and select a professional AI avatar to present them, ensuring a consistent and friendly face for your employee surveys.
2
Step 2
Add Branding Elements to Your Video
Add your brand's unique touch using Branding controls. Incorporate your company logo, colors, and background music to align the video with your internal communication standards and reinforce your brand identity.
3
Step 3
Select an AI Voice Actor and Generate Captions
Select your AI Voice Actor and generate captions. Choose from a variety of voices to match your tone, and automatically add subtitles to ensure your message is accessible and clear to all employees.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Engaging Video
Export your video and share it across platforms. Utilize aspect-ratio resizing to optimize for different viewing environments, ensuring your engaging survey video is mobile-friendly and reaches everyone efficiently.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Craft Compelling Survey Introductions

.

Develop engaging and informative video introductions for your employee surveys, capturing attention and clearly explaining objectives using AI voice actors.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create engaging employee survey videos?

HeyGen empowers HR teams to create engaging employee survey videos using AI Avatars and Text-to-Video technology. This transforms traditional research & surveys into dynamic content that boosts employee engagement and internal communication.

What advanced AI features does HeyGen provide for video generation?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI Avatars and AI Voice Actor technology to generate professional videos from text scripts. This Free Text to Video Generator streamlines content creation, making high-quality video accessible for various internal communication needs.

Is HeyGen suitable for Employee Onboarding and internal communication?

Absolutely, HeyGen is an ideal solution for Employee Onboarding and enhancing internal communication with engaging content. Easily create compelling Employee Engagement Videos to inform, train, and connect with your team effectively.

Does HeyGen offer customization for brand consistency and global reach?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust branding controls to maintain your company's visual identity in every video. Additionally, HeyGen supports multiple languages, making your content globally accessible and mobile-friendly for diverse audiences.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo