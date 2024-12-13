Create End of Year Recap Videos with Ease

Personalize your year-end recaps with engaging voiceovers and share your story effortlessly across platforms.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design a compelling 45-second "Year in Review Video" aimed at clients and stakeholders, highlighting your business's significant achievements and growth. Employ a professional and sleek visual style with branded graphics and a confident, inspiring audio track, leveraging HeyGen's diverse Templates & scenes to establish a polished look.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an energetic 30-second "highlight video" to captivate fellow content creators and industry peers, summarizing your most impactful projects or creative works. This dynamic video should feature quick cuts, vibrant colors, and a trending background track, utilizing HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability for concise and engaging on-screen text.
Example Prompt 3
Compile an engaging 90-second "Recap Video" for community members and participants, documenting a successful event or initiative from the past year. The visual presentation should be celebratory and inclusive, incorporating diverse user-generated content and lively background music, enhanced by HeyGen's media library/stock support for additional b-roll footage.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create End-of-Year Recap Videos

Compile your cherished moments into a memorable recap video with our intuitive online editor. Relive and share your year's best effortlessly!

Step 1
Select a Video Template
Begin your recap video by choosing from our diverse range of "Templates & scenes" to jumpstart your "video templates" recap project with a professional layout.
Step 2
Upload Your Media
Easily import your photos and video clips into the editor using our robust "Media library/stock support" for a personalized touch.
Step 3
Add Voiceovers
Personalize your recap with engaging narration by utilizing our advanced "Voiceover generation" feature to tell your story.
Step 4
Export and Share
Once complete, use "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to "Export & share" your video across your preferred platforms.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Tell Your Year's Story with AI

Transform your yearly experiences into compelling video narratives, preserving cherished memories with AI-powered storytelling.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create compelling end-of-year recap videos?

HeyGen simplifies creating your Year in Review Videos with intuitive tools and AI capabilities. You can easily craft a dynamic highlight video to celebrate your achievements and key moments.

What makes HeyGen an effective recap video maker?

HeyGen's drag-and-drop editing interface allows you to effortlessly upload your media, arrange scenes, and customize your recap video using various video templates. Its online platform ensures a smooth creation process.

Does HeyGen offer AI features for personalizing year-end videos?

Yes, HeyGen integrates powerful AI features to enhance video personalization, including AI avatars and realistic voiceovers from your script. This allows you to add a unique and engaging touch to your highlight video.

How do I share my completed end-of-year recap video from HeyGen?

Once your recap video is finalized, HeyGen makes it easy to Export & share directly to various social media platforms. You can also download your video in high quality for versatile use, reaching your audience effectively.

