Create End of Year Recap Videos with Ease
Personalize your year-end recaps with engaging voiceovers and share your story effortlessly across platforms.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Design a compelling 45-second "Year in Review Video" aimed at clients and stakeholders, highlighting your business's significant achievements and growth. Employ a professional and sleek visual style with branded graphics and a confident, inspiring audio track, leveraging HeyGen's diverse Templates & scenes to establish a polished look.
Produce an energetic 30-second "highlight video" to captivate fellow content creators and industry peers, summarizing your most impactful projects or creative works. This dynamic video should feature quick cuts, vibrant colors, and a trending background track, utilizing HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability for concise and engaging on-screen text.
Compile an engaging 90-second "Recap Video" for community members and participants, documenting a successful event or initiative from the past year. The visual presentation should be celebratory and inclusive, incorporating diverse user-generated content and lively background music, enhanced by HeyGen's media library/stock support for additional b-roll footage.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create Engaging Social Media Recaps.
Quickly produce captivating end-of-year recap videos for effortless sharing across all social media platforms.
Craft Inspirational Year-End Stories.
Develop motivational highlight reels that inspire and celebrate the memorable moments and achievements of the year.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create compelling end-of-year recap videos?
HeyGen simplifies creating your Year in Review Videos with intuitive tools and AI capabilities. You can easily craft a dynamic highlight video to celebrate your achievements and key moments.
What makes HeyGen an effective recap video maker?
HeyGen's drag-and-drop editing interface allows you to effortlessly upload your media, arrange scenes, and customize your recap video using various video templates. Its online platform ensures a smooth creation process.
Does HeyGen offer AI features for personalizing year-end videos?
Yes, HeyGen integrates powerful AI features to enhance video personalization, including AI avatars and realistic voiceovers from your script. This allows you to add a unique and engaging touch to your highlight video.
How do I share my completed end-of-year recap video from HeyGen?
Once your recap video is finalized, HeyGen makes it easy to Export & share directly to various social media platforms. You can also download your video in high quality for versatile use, reaching your audience effectively.