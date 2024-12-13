Create Employee Promise Videos: Boost Your Employer Brand

Imagine crafting a 60-second inspiring video, specifically for current employees, which effectively reinforces your company's core employee promise and significantly boosts overall employee engagement. The desired visual and audio style is warm and uplifting, ideally incorporating genuine success stories or testimonials set against an inspiring musical score. HeyGen's Voiceover generation can be leveraged to maintain a consistent, encouraging tone throughout the narrative, making it feel personal and impactful for your internal audience.
Example Prompt 2
To articulate a specific brand promise for a new initiative, produce a concise 30-second video aimed at internal teams or external stakeholders, utilizing compelling Video Storytelling. The visual delivery should be clean, professional, and directly communicate the message, paired with a crisp, authoritative audio narrative. This piece can be efficiently created using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature, ensuring precision in delivering your authentic content with ease.
Example Prompt 3
Highlight your commitment to fostering a positive company culture with a captivating 45-second social media video, specifically designed to create employee promise videos that resonate widely. The visual style should be bright, engaging, and highly shareable, incorporating animated text or graphics, while the audio features upbeat, accessible music. For maximum accessibility and understanding, integrate HeyGen's Subtitles/captions, ensuring the message is clear even when viewed without sound on various platforms.
How to Create Employee Promise Videos

Craft compelling employer brand videos that showcase your company culture and attract top talent using HeyGen's intuitive tools.

Step 1
Choose a Template and Draft Your Story
Begin by selecting from a library of professionally designed templates. Draft your compelling script to tell your company's unique story and attract ideal candidates.
Step 2
Add Your AI Avatar and Script
Select an AI avatar to be the friendly face of your employee promise. Input your script, and let our AI avatars bring your message to life with expressive delivery.
Step 3
Generate Voiceover and Refine
Produce natural-sounding narration for your video with our Voiceover generation feature. Refine your content to ensure your company culture shines through clearly.
Step 4
Export and Share Your Brand
Finalize your inspiring video and utilize Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize it for various platforms. Share your powerful employee promise to boost your employer brand.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Enhance Employee Communication and Retention

Utilize AI-powered videos to reinforce company values, improve internal communication, and boost overall employee engagement and retention.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create inspiring employee promise videos and boost employer brand?

HeyGen empowers you to create compelling employee promise videos using AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, making Video Storytelling accessible and efficient. This helps reinforce your employer brand with authentic, inspiring videos that resonate with potential and current employees.

What AI-powered tools does HeyGen offer for enhancing company culture videos?

HeyGen offers advanced AI-powered tools, including realistic AI Avatars and text-to-video generation, to streamline the creation of engaging company culture and employee engagement videos. These features simplify producing high-quality content for your recruitment process and internal communications.

Does HeyGen provide templates to ensure brand consistency for internal training courses or social media?

Yes, HeyGen provides a variety of professional templates and robust branding controls, allowing you to maintain a consistent visual identity across all your videos. This is ideal for crafting cohesive brand promise videos, internal training courses, or content for social media that reflects a positive company culture.

How does HeyGen support creating accessible employee engagement videos with global reach?

HeyGen automatically generates subtitles and captions, enhancing the accessibility and global reach of your employee engagement videos. Combined with multi-language voiceover generation and adaptable aspect ratios, you can deliver Authentic Content effectively to diverse audiences.

