create employee network introduction videos Professional Quality

Create professional-quality videos for your onboarding process, welcoming new hires with custom Templates & scenes.

269/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Generate a polished 60-second video for existing employees to introduce themselves to cross-functional teams, adopting a professional yet approachable visual style with clear narration. Leverage HeyGen's customizable video templates to ensure brand consistency while highlighting individual roles and contributions to foster a stronger company culture.
Example Prompt 2
Design an informative 30-second employee introduction video for internal directories, featuring a clean, modern visual aesthetic and a professional voiceover. Craft a compelling narrative using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to concisely explain each team member's expertise, enhancing visual storytelling within the organization.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a dynamic 90-second onboarding video for new department members, incorporating a vibrant, energetic visual style with an engaging soundtrack. Employ HeyGen's Voiceover generation and Subtitles/captions to clearly articulate company values and team objectives, ensuring professional-quality videos that help new hires quickly integrate into their roles.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Creating Employee Network Introduction Videos Works

Effortlessly craft engaging employee introduction videos to welcome new hires and strengthen your company culture with professional-quality, customizable tools.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template
Select from our library of customizable video templates designed for employee introductions. These templates provide a professional starting point for your video, making creation simple and efficient.
2
Step 2
Add Your Content
Input your employee's introduction script directly into the platform. Utilize our Text-to-video from script feature to instantly generate a natural-sounding voiceover for your video.
3
Step 3
Select an AI Avatar
Bring your introduction to life by choosing from our diverse range of AI avatars. This adds a human touch without requiring a camera crew, making your onboarding process more engaging.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Review your professional-quality video to ensure it meets your expectations. Then, easily export and share it across your internal network to welcome new team members effectively.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Craft Engaging Welcome Videos

.

Generate personalized, professional-quality welcome videos to introduce new hires, fostering connection and company culture.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create professional-quality employee introduction videos?

HeyGen empowers you to create employee network introduction videos with ease, leveraging customizable video templates and AI-powered templates for professional-quality videos that truly represent your company culture. This allows for effective visual storytelling without needing extensive video production skills.

Can I customize employee onboarding videos with my company's branding?

Absolutely. HeyGen offers comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your company's logo and colors into your employee onboarding videos. This ensures a consistent and professional look for all new hires' welcome experiences.

What features make creating employee welcome videos efficient with HeyGen?

HeyGen streamlines the creation of employee welcome video content through features like text-to-video from script and AI avatars. This allows you to quickly generate engaging and personalized employee introduction videos, significantly speeding up your onboarding process.

Besides introductions, what other types of employee videos can I create with HeyGen?

Beyond employee introduction videos, HeyGen is versatile for creating various employee videos, including training videos and internal communications. Its robust features like voiceover generation and subtitles/captions make it perfect for diverse visual storytelling needs within your organization.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo