Create Employee Mental Wellness Videos for a Happier Team

Enhance employee well-being and strengthen company culture by transforming scripts into engaging videos with AI avatars.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create an informative 60-second video offering actionable "stress reduction" techniques and detailing available "mental health resources" for all team members. Designed for a broad employee audience, the video should maintain a professional yet calming visual aesthetic, integrating on-screen text for key information and a soothing voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature for efficient content generation.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a positive 30-second message showcasing our supportive "company culture" and promoting our "Employee Assistance Programs". Targeted at both new hires and current staff, this video should have an uplifting visual style with diverse employee representation and a confident, reassuring audio tone. Utilize HeyGen's templates & scenes to quickly produce a polished, branded internal communication.
Example Prompt 3
Inspire "employee mental wellness" through a short, engaging 15-second video spotlighting quick "self-care practices" applicable during the workday. This bite-sized content, perfect for quick internal social media shares among all employees, should employ a visually minimalist and calming aesthetic, possibly featuring tranquil animations or nature scenes paired with subtle ambient sounds. HeyGen's media library/stock support will be instrumental in sourcing these serene visuals efficiently.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create Employee Mental Wellness Videos

Empower your team to share valuable mental health resources and foster a supportive workplace culture with engaging, employee-generated video content.

1
Step 1
Select a Template and Script Your Message
Choose from diverse video templates to kickstart your project. Craft a script that addresses key aspects of employee well-being, such as stress reduction techniques or mental health resources. Use HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature to instantly bring your "mental health videos" to life.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar and Voice
Personalize your message by selecting an "AI avatar" to represent your company or an employee. Then, use HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" to give your video a friendly and professional tone, enhancing the feeling of "employee-generated video content."
3
Step 3
Enhance with Visuals and Branding
Incorporate relevant stock footage, images, or your own media from the "Media library/stock support" to illustrate mental wellness practices. Apply your company's logo and brand colors using "Branding controls (logo, colors)" to align the video with your "company culture."
4
Step 4
Add Subtitles and Export
Ensure your message is accessible to everyone by automatically generating "Subtitles/captions." Once your video is polished, use HeyGen's "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to prepare it for sharing across both "internal and external channels."

Produce Uplifting Mental Health Stories

Develop inspiring and supportive video messages to encourage employees and foster a positive, resilient company culture.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify creating employee mental wellness videos?

HeyGen enables the easy creation of engaging employee mental wellness videos by utilizing AI avatars and converting text-to-video from scripts. This streamlines the process of sharing valuable mental health resources, fostering a supportive workplace and enhancing employee well-being.

Can HeyGen help incorporate employee-generated video content for mental health stories?

Absolutely. HeyGen supports integrating employee-generated video content, allowing you to feature authentic Mental Health Stories and Wellness Tips from Our Team. You can combine self-filmed clips with professionally rendered scenes and HeyGen's templates to raise awareness across both internal and external channels.

What features does HeyGen offer to ensure our mental wellness videos align with our employer brand?

HeyGen provides robust branding controls, including the ability to add custom logos and incorporate your brand's colors, ensuring all your mental wellness videos consistently reflect your company culture. This helps in producing high-quality employer brand video ideas that support employee well-being and resonate with your audience.

How does HeyGen make mental health videos accessible for all employees?

HeyGen enhances accessibility by automatically generating subtitles and captions for all your mental health videos, ensuring content is available to a wider audience, including those with hearing impairments. This facilitates the broad distribution of crucial mental health resources and stress reduction techniques, improving overall employee well-being.

