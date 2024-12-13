Create Employee Journey Videos: Engage Your Team

Craft captivating employee journey videos that drive engagement using HeyGen's AI avatars for personalized visual storytelling.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a compelling 60-second video that showcases your company culture and the full employee journey for existing staff and potential recruits, utilizing diverse templates & scenes to illustrate growth and opportunities. The visual style should be dynamic and professional, with an inspiring audio track, aiming to foster greater employee engagement and pride in their workplace.
Example Prompt 2
For HR teams looking to learn how to create an onboarding video swiftly, produce a concise 30-second explainer that demonstrates key steps and benefits, using a clear and informative visual style with a direct text-to-speech voice. This practical guide, created with HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, provides quick, actionable insights for streamlining the video creation process.
Example Prompt 3
Boost employee engagement by designing a dynamic 50-second video celebrating milestones within the employee journey, specifically tailored for internal communications and team leaders. This narrative should be energetic and collaborative in its visual and audio style, leveraging HeyGen's robust voiceover generation to articulate successes and motivate the team, creating a strong sense of community.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Creating Employee Journey Videos Works

Engage and inform new hires from day one with captivating employee journey videos, crafted efficiently using AI-powered features.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Draft the narrative for your employee journey video, then leverage our text-to-video feature to bring your words to life automatically.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visuals
Choose from a variety of pre-made video templates to establish the visual style and structure for your employee journey video.
3
Step 3
Customize and Brand
Personalize your video by adding company branding, visuals from the media library, and an AI Voice Actor to ensure a consistent brand experience.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your video and export it in your desired aspect ratio, making it ready to share and enhance employee engagement across your organization.

Craft Engaging Company Culture Videos

Craft Engaging Company Culture Videos

Produce inspiring videos for new hires and current employees to effectively convey company culture, values, and motivational messages.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the creation of compelling employee onboarding videos?

HeyGen simplifies creating engaging employee onboarding videos for HR teams by offering pre-made video templates and AI-powered features, ensuring a professional and efficient production process.

What advanced creative options does HeyGen offer to customize employee journey videos?

HeyGen provides extensive customization for employee journey videos through customizable video scenes, unique AI Avatars, and branding controls to ensure your visual storytelling aligns perfectly with your company culture.

How does HeyGen enhance employee engagement through AI voice actors and multilingual content?

HeyGen enhances employee engagement by enabling you to integrate AI Voice Actors and Text to Video capabilities, including multilingual voiceovers, making your onboarding videos accessible and impactful for diverse audiences.

What makes HeyGen an effective tool for visual storytelling in employee onboarding?

HeyGen is effective for visual storytelling in employee onboarding because its animated and explainer videos, combined with AI-powered features, foster stronger employee engagement and clearly convey company culture.

