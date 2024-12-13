Create Employee Alert Videos with AI Power

Transform internal communications with AI-driven employee alert videos. Use HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver critical messages.

386/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a crucial 30-second employee alert video aimed at all staff, focusing on an urgent cybersecurity notification. This direct message should employ HeyGen's text-to-video from script and essential subtitles/captions to convey critical instructions immediately, maintaining an urgent yet calm audio style with minimal, impactful visuals.
Example Prompt 2
Design an engaging 60-second video celebrating a team's outstanding achievement, intended for the entire company to foster employee engagement. Leverage HeyGen's media library/stock support to infuse dynamic visuals and an uplifting audio style, complemented by various templates & scenes to highlight success stories and individual contributions.
Example Prompt 3
Produce an informative 30-second scheduled messaging video for employees enrolled in an upcoming corporate training session. This video should deliver a friendly reminder and key details using HeyGen's voiceover generation, ensuring a clear and encouraging audio tone. Visuals should be bright and professional, optimized with aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Employee Alert Videos

Quickly generate impactful employee alert videos to streamline internal communications, announce policy changes, or send critical updates with AI-driven efficiency.

1
Step 1
Write Your Alert Script
Start by crafting your message. Use the "Text-to-video from script" feature to instantly convert your written content into spoken words for your employee alert videos. This ensures accuracy and saves time.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Spokesperson
Choose from a diverse range of "AI avatars" to deliver your message. Selecting the right AI Spokesperson helps ensure your video is engaging and professional, capturing your team's attention effectively.
3
Step 3
Add Branding and Visuals
Enhance your alert with company logos, colors, and background scenes using "Branding controls (logo, colors)". Incorporate relevant media from the library to reinforce your message and maintain brand consistency.
4
Step 4
Export and Distribute
Utilize "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to prepare your video for any platform. Once exported, you can easily send video messages across your internal communication channels, ensuring broad reach and timely delivery of your critical updates.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Drive Employee Engagement

.

Create uplifting AI-driven video messages to inspire your workforce, fostering stronger employee engagement and a positive internal culture.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the key advantages of using HeyGen for internal communications?

HeyGen is an AI-driven video alert tool that significantly enhances internal communications by allowing you to easily create employee alert videos. It ensures your team receives critical updates, such as policy changes or corporate training, in an engaging and accessible video format, boosting overall employee engagement.

How can HeyGen help me create employee alert videos quickly?

With HeyGen, you can rapidly create employee alert videos by simply converting text to video from a script. Our platform offers a wide selection of templates, AI avatars, and voiceover generation capabilities, streamlining the production of professional video alerts without the need for extensive video editing expertise.

Can HeyGen be used to send video messages for urgent notifications?

Absolutely. HeyGen functions as an effective video alert tool for urgent employee notifications, ensuring critical messages are conveyed clearly and promptly. You can quickly generate and send video messages to address emergency notifications or time-sensitive announcements to your entire workforce.

Does HeyGen support custom branding for video alerts?

Yes, HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, enabling you to integrate your company’s logo and specific brand colors into all your video alerts. This capability helps maintain a consistent corporate identity across all your internal communications and employee alert videos.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo