Create Employee Alert Videos with AI Power
Transform internal communications with AI-driven employee alert videos. Use HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver critical messages.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a crucial 30-second employee alert video aimed at all staff, focusing on an urgent cybersecurity notification. This direct message should employ HeyGen's text-to-video from script and essential subtitles/captions to convey critical instructions immediately, maintaining an urgent yet calm audio style with minimal, impactful visuals.
Design an engaging 60-second video celebrating a team's outstanding achievement, intended for the entire company to foster employee engagement. Leverage HeyGen's media library/stock support to infuse dynamic visuals and an uplifting audio style, complemented by various templates & scenes to highlight success stories and individual contributions.
Produce an informative 30-second scheduled messaging video for employees enrolled in an upcoming corporate training session. This video should deliver a friendly reminder and key details using HeyGen's voiceover generation, ensuring a clear and encouraging audio tone. Visuals should be bright and professional, optimized with aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Boost Employee Training Effectiveness.
Utilize AI video to create compelling alerts for training, policy changes, and onboarding, significantly boosting employee engagement and retention.
Scale Internal Information Dissemination.
Quickly generate numerous AI video messages to effectively communicate vital information and reach all employees globally.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are the key advantages of using HeyGen for internal communications?
HeyGen is an AI-driven video alert tool that significantly enhances internal communications by allowing you to easily create employee alert videos. It ensures your team receives critical updates, such as policy changes or corporate training, in an engaging and accessible video format, boosting overall employee engagement.
How can HeyGen help me create employee alert videos quickly?
With HeyGen, you can rapidly create employee alert videos by simply converting text to video from a script. Our platform offers a wide selection of templates, AI avatars, and voiceover generation capabilities, streamlining the production of professional video alerts without the need for extensive video editing expertise.
Can HeyGen be used to send video messages for urgent notifications?
Absolutely. HeyGen functions as an effective video alert tool for urgent employee notifications, ensuring critical messages are conveyed clearly and promptly. You can quickly generate and send video messages to address emergency notifications or time-sensitive announcements to your entire workforce.
Does HeyGen support custom branding for video alerts?
Yes, HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, enabling you to integrate your company’s logo and specific brand colors into all your video alerts. This capability helps maintain a consistent corporate identity across all your internal communications and employee alert videos.