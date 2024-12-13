Create Diversity Program Videos That Inspire Change

Quickly design impactful diversity training for an inclusive workplace using HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver compelling messages.

426/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 60-second microlearning video for existing team members addressing common scenarios of unconscious bias in the workplace. The visual style should be realistic and scenario-based, employing a slightly serious but empathetic audio tone with clear, concise narration. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to efficiently produce the content and include Subtitles/captions to enhance accessibility for all viewers.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a dynamic 30-second promotional video aimed at managers and team leaders, highlighting how a robust diversity training program can spark a creative approach to problem-solving. Employ energetic visuals with engaging motion graphics illustrating collaboration and a motivational musical backdrop. This video can effectively utilize HeyGen's diverse Templates & scenes to jumpstart creation and enhance its visual appeal through the Media library/stock support.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a concise 40-second video for all employees reinforcing company values against discrimination and bullying behavior, stressing the importance of mutual respect. The visual and audio style should be professional and clean, delivered with a reassuring yet firm tone via an authoritative Voiceover generation. Ensure optimal viewing on various platforms by using HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Diversity Program Videos

Empower your team with engaging diversity and inclusion training. Leverage our AI video maker to create professional, impactful videos that foster an inclusive environment.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script and AI Avatar
Develop a clear script outlining key diversity and inclusion topics. Then, select a suitable AI avatar to present your message with authenticity.
2
Step 2
Add Professional Voiceovers
Transform your script into natural-sounding speech using our advanced voiceover generation. This ensures your training videos resonate effectively with your audience.
3
Step 3
Apply Accessibility Features
Enhance reach and comprehension by automatically generating accurate subtitles/captions. This makes your content accessible and promotes an inclusive environment.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your diversity training program by leveraging robust aspect-ratio resizing & exports. Easily share your high-quality video across all your desired platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Produce Engaging Microlearning Content

.

Rapidly generate short, impactful videos and clips for social media to reinforce key diversity and inclusion principles.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create diversity training videos efficiently?

HeyGen empowers you to create engaging diversity training videos using AI avatars and text-to-video technology. This streamlined approach makes producing impactful content for your diversity and inclusion program much faster, supporting an inclusive environment.

What features does HeyGen offer for customizing diversity program videos?

With HeyGen, you can fully customize your diversity program videos by leveraging branding controls, various templates, and a comprehensive stock media library. This ensures your training videos align perfectly with your organization's messaging and instructional design goals.

Can HeyGen facilitate diverse and inclusive workplace training?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides a professional platform to address crucial topics such as unconscious bias, sexual harassment, and discrimination in your workplace training videos. The customizable AI avatars and voiceover generation ensure a consistent and sensitive delivery for any diversity training program.

Is HeyGen an effective AI video maker for corporate training?

HeyGen is an extremely effective AI video maker, simplifying the process of producing high-quality training videos. Its intuitive interface and text-to-video capabilities make it ideal for creating comprehensive diversity and inclusion content without extensive video production experience.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo