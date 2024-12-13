Create Diversity Orientation Videos with AI

Quickly generate compelling diversity training and onboarding videos with AI avatars, enhancing workplace inclusion and employee training.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a compelling 45-second DEI video targeted at all employees and HR teams, designed to foster deeper understanding of diversity and promote an inclusive work environment. Leverage HeyGen's customizable templates & scenes and the text-to-video from script feature to create impactful and educational content.
Example Prompt 2
Imagine a vibrant 30-second clip highlighting the richness of cultural diversity within your organization for internal communication and external outreach. This inclusive video content, perfect for a wide employee audience and potential new recruits, can be enhanced with rich visuals from the media library/stock support and made accessible globally via automatic subtitles/captions.
Example Prompt 3
How can you effectively communicate the value of diversity in decision-making to team managers and leadership in a concise format? Produce a dynamic 20-second diversity training video using HeyGen's extensive templates & scenes, ensuring it's visually engaging and perfectly formatted for various platforms with aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create Diversity Orientation Videos

Empower your HR teams to build an inclusive workplace with engaging, AI-powered onboarding and training videos, streamlining your efforts for cultural diversity.

Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Start by crafting a compelling script for your diversity training videos, ensuring it covers key DEI principles. Utilize the text-to-video from script capability to easily transform your content into dynamic visuals.
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar
Select from a diverse range of AI avatars to represent your message and customize the scene with a video template to create engaging and inclusive video content that resonates with your audience.
Step 3
Add Voiceovers and Subtitles
Enhance accessibility and reach a global audience by adding multilingual voiceovers and automatically generated captions and subtitles to your DEI videos, ensuring clear communication for everyone.
Step 4
Customize and Export Your Video
Apply your brand's colors and logo using branding controls, then export your final video in various aspect ratios for seamless sharing across platforms to effectively create diversity orientation videos.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Produce Quick DEI Communication

Rapidly create short, engaging AI video clips for internal communication or ongoing diversity education, ensuring consistent and timely workplace inclusion updates.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help HR teams create effective diversity and inclusion training videos?

HeyGen empowers HR teams to produce impactful DEI videos and inclusive video content efficiently. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars and multilingual voiceovers to deliver consistent and engaging employee training that fosters workplace inclusion and cultural diversity.

What makes HeyGen's AI video creation platform ideal for inclusive content?

HeyGen's platform offers a diverse range of AI avatars and customizable scenes, allowing you to create personalized and relatable inclusive video content. This ensures your message resonates authentically with a wide audience for various employee training and onboarding videos.

Can HeyGen support multilingual diversity orientation videos and global training?

Yes, HeyGen enables the creation of multilingual diversity orientation videos through its advanced multilingual voiceovers and automatic captions and subtitles. This ensures your cultural diversity training and inclusive content are accessible and impactful for a global workforce.

How does HeyGen simplify the production of engaging diversity training videos?

HeyGen simplifies the production of high-quality diversity training videos by leveraging AI video technology, intuitive video templates, and advanced text-to-speech technology. This allows you to quickly transform scripts into dynamic visuals, enhancing your employee training programs.

