Develop a compelling 45-second DEI video targeted at all employees and HR teams, designed to foster deeper understanding of diversity and promote an inclusive work environment. Leverage HeyGen's customizable templates & scenes and the text-to-video from script feature to create impactful and educational content.
Imagine a vibrant 30-second clip highlighting the richness of cultural diversity within your organization for internal communication and external outreach. This inclusive video content, perfect for a wide employee audience and potential new recruits, can be enhanced with rich visuals from the media library/stock support and made accessible globally via automatic subtitles/captions.
How can you effectively communicate the value of diversity in decision-making to team managers and leadership in a concise format? Produce a dynamic 20-second diversity training video using HeyGen's extensive templates & scenes, ensuring it's visually engaging and perfectly formatted for various platforms with aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Enhance DEI Training Engagement.
Leverage AI to create dynamic and interactive diversity orientation videos, significantly boosting employee engagement and knowledge retention during training.
Scale Global Diversity Programs.
Efficiently develop and distribute a wider range of inclusive video content, enabling HR teams to reach a diverse, global workforce with standardized DEI messages.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help HR teams create effective diversity and inclusion training videos?
HeyGen empowers HR teams to produce impactful DEI videos and inclusive video content efficiently. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars and multilingual voiceovers to deliver consistent and engaging employee training that fosters workplace inclusion and cultural diversity.
What makes HeyGen's AI video creation platform ideal for inclusive content?
HeyGen's platform offers a diverse range of AI avatars and customizable scenes, allowing you to create personalized and relatable inclusive video content. This ensures your message resonates authentically with a wide audience for various employee training and onboarding videos.
Can HeyGen support multilingual diversity orientation videos and global training?
Yes, HeyGen enables the creation of multilingual diversity orientation videos through its advanced multilingual voiceovers and automatic captions and subtitles. This ensures your cultural diversity training and inclusive content are accessible and impactful for a global workforce.
How does HeyGen simplify the production of engaging diversity training videos?
HeyGen simplifies the production of high-quality diversity training videos by leveraging AI video technology, intuitive video templates, and advanced text-to-speech technology. This allows you to quickly transform scripts into dynamic visuals, enhancing your employee training programs.