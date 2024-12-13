Create Discovery Call Training Videos That Convert

Master your discovery calls and close more deals. Create engaging sales training videos using AI avatars to impress clients and boost your tech sales performance.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Explore key strategies in a 45-second video targeting experienced sales professionals, highlighting common pitfalls in a discovery call and how to avoid them. The visual style should be dynamic and informative, utilizing HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to ensure precision in conveying these essential sales insights.
Example Prompt 2
A 60-second video should be crafted for sales teams and account managers, detailing best practices for uncovering client needs during a client meeting, aiming to help close more deals. Employ a modern, clean instructional visual style and clear audio, enhancing accessibility with HeyGen's Subtitles/captions feature for broader understanding.
Example Prompt 3
This 30-second video aims to provide quick tech sales tips for tech sales representatives, specifically focusing on improving their techsales discovery calls. It should feature an energetic and concise expert-driven visual style, incorporating HeyGen's Voiceover generation to deliver impactful advice efficiently.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Creating Discovery Call Training Videos Works

Quickly produce impactful training videos for discovery calls, empowering your sales team with best practices and clear guidance using AI.

Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by outlining your discovery call strategies and best practices in a detailed script. Utilize the text-to-video from script feature to seamlessly convert your text into a dynamic video.
Step 2
Choose Your Presenter
Select from a diverse range of AI avatars to deliver your training content. Choose a persona that best represents your brand and effectively conveys key discovery call insights to your sales team.
Step 3
Add Visuals and Branding
Enhance your video with relevant visuals, graphics, and on-screen text to reinforce learning. Apply your branding controls, including logos and brand colors, to ensure consistency and professionalism throughout the training.
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your training video is complete, use the aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to generate it in the desired format. Share your refined discovery call training videos across your team to elevate their performance.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Motivate Sales Professionals

Deliver inspiring and high-impact video content to boost confidence and performance in sales discovery calls.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can HeyGen help create engaging discovery call training videos?

Yes, HeyGen enables you to easily create professional discovery call training videos using AI avatars and text-to-video generation. You can quickly transform scripts into dynamic video content, ensuring consistent and impactful sales tips are delivered.

How does HeyGen simplify the production of sales tips and client meeting content?

HeyGen streamlines the production of sales tips and client meeting content by allowing you to generate voiceovers, add subtitles, and utilize customizable templates. This means sales teams can efficiently produce high-quality videos for internal training or external communication, preparing them for any meeting.

What features support illustrating how to start a discovery call with HeyGen?

HeyGen offers powerful features like AI avatars and text-to-video that are perfect for demonstrating how to start a discovery call effectively. You can script out ideal scenarios and have an AI presenter narrate and act them out, making complex sales processes easy to understand.

Which capabilities in HeyGen optimize video for general sales and deals?

HeyGen's capabilities, including branding controls, media library support, and aspect-ratio resizing, optimize video content for diverse general sales and deals. You can maintain brand consistency across all your sales videos and quickly adapt them for different platforms, driving more successful deals.

