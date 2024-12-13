Create Digital Workspace Orientation Videos Quickly
Produce engaging video onboarding rapidly using AI avatars to welcome new employees and explain essential procedures with multilingual narration.
Craft an instructional 90-second software orientation video that meticulously demonstrates essential procedures for navigating your company's new project management tool. Target existing staff and new hires alike, using a clean, professional aesthetic with on-screen text overlays and a concise, authoritative voice to explain each step. Leverage HeyGen's Templates & scenes to present complex information clearly and efficiently for your software orientation video.
Produce a 75-second introductory video to create digital workspace orientation videos for international users, ensuring accessibility and clarity across different regions. This short film should adopt a modern, clean visual design with subtle animations and feature a calming, informative voiceover. Utilizing HeyGen's Voiceover generation feature, the content can be easily adapted for multilingual narration, welcoming users into their new digital environment.
Design an engaging 45-second video for user onboarding that acts as a quick introduction to a new service platform, specifically for external users. The visual approach should be vibrant and user-friendly, with dynamic transitions and an energetic, encouraging audio tone. Maximize efficiency by leveraging HeyGen's Media library/stock support to quickly build out captivating scenes that explain the basics of video onboarding.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Boost Onboarding Engagement and Retention.
Enhance new employee engagement and knowledge retention using AI-powered videos, making essential procedures and company culture clear and memorable.
Scale Digital Orientation Globally.
Effortlessly produce and distribute consistent, multilingual orientation videos to new hires across all locations, ensuring universal understanding of the digital workspace.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen simplify the creation of digital workspace orientation videos for new employees?
HeyGen streamlines the process of creating engaging digital workspace orientation videos for new employees by transforming text into professional video. Our platform empowers you to quickly produce comprehensive employee onboarding content, making video onboarding efficient and impactful.
Can HeyGen create custom software orientation videos featuring AI avatars?
Absolutely. HeyGen enables you to generate dynamic software orientation videos using a diverse range of AI Avatars and AI Voice Actors. You can easily explain essential procedures for your company's software, ensuring an engaging and consistent experience for new users.
What capabilities does HeyGen offer for developing multilingual introduction videos?
HeyGen provides robust support for multilingual narration, allowing you to produce introduction videos and user onboarding content for a global audience. This ensures your essential procedures are clearly communicated across different languages, enhancing accessibility.
How does HeyGen assist with brand consistency in video onboarding materials?
HeyGen ensures brand consistency in your video onboarding materials through customizable Video Templates and branding controls. You can incorporate your company's logo and colors seamlessly into separate video clips, reinforcing your brand identity throughout the orientation process.