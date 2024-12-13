Create Digital Workspace Orientation Videos Quickly

Craft an instructional 90-second software orientation video that meticulously demonstrates essential procedures for navigating your company's new project management tool. Target existing staff and new hires alike, using a clean, professional aesthetic with on-screen text overlays and a concise, authoritative voice to explain each step. Leverage HeyGen's Templates & scenes to present complex information clearly and efficiently for your software orientation video.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 75-second introductory video to create digital workspace orientation videos for international users, ensuring accessibility and clarity across different regions. This short film should adopt a modern, clean visual design with subtle animations and feature a calming, informative voiceover. Utilizing HeyGen's Voiceover generation feature, the content can be easily adapted for multilingual narration, welcoming users into their new digital environment.
Example Prompt 3
Design an engaging 45-second video for user onboarding that acts as a quick introduction to a new service platform, specifically for external users. The visual approach should be vibrant and user-friendly, with dynamic transitions and an energetic, encouraging audio tone. Maximize efficiency by leveraging HeyGen's Media library/stock support to quickly build out captivating scenes that explain the basics of video onboarding.
How Creating Digital Workspace Orientation Videos Works

Effortlessly produce professional and engaging orientation videos for new employees and software onboarding, ensuring a consistent and cost-effective experience.

1
Step 1
Select a Template or Start from Scratch
Begin your orientation video by choosing from a variety of ready-made Video Templates or input your script directly to leverage our Text-to-video from script capability for a quick start to your employee onboarding.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatars and Voice
Bring your message to life by selecting diverse AI Avatars and customizing their appearance. Enhance clarity and engagement by using an AI Voice Actor for natural-sounding narration in your software orientation video.
3
Step 3
Add Company-Specific Content and Branding
Integrate your company's logo and colors using Branding controls to maintain consistency. Incorporate relevant media from your library or stock support, and use Subtitles/captions to highlight essential procedures and key information for new employees.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Orientation Video
Finalize your video by using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to fit various platforms. This streamlined process makes creating digital workspace orientation videos a cost-effective video production solution for seamless user onboarding.

Create Engaging Welcome & Introduction Videos

Welcome new hires effectively with inspiring introduction videos that clearly present the company vision and key aspects of the digital workspace environment.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the creation of digital workspace orientation videos for new employees?

HeyGen streamlines the process of creating engaging digital workspace orientation videos for new employees by transforming text into professional video. Our platform empowers you to quickly produce comprehensive employee onboarding content, making video onboarding efficient and impactful.

Can HeyGen create custom software orientation videos featuring AI avatars?

Absolutely. HeyGen enables you to generate dynamic software orientation videos using a diverse range of AI Avatars and AI Voice Actors. You can easily explain essential procedures for your company's software, ensuring an engaging and consistent experience for new users.

What capabilities does HeyGen offer for developing multilingual introduction videos?

HeyGen provides robust support for multilingual narration, allowing you to produce introduction videos and user onboarding content for a global audience. This ensures your essential procedures are clearly communicated across different languages, enhancing accessibility.

How does HeyGen assist with brand consistency in video onboarding materials?

HeyGen ensures brand consistency in your video onboarding materials through customizable Video Templates and branding controls. You can incorporate your company's logo and colors seamlessly into separate video clips, reinforcing your brand identity throughout the orientation process.

