Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Design a 60-second instructional video aimed at junior developers, explaining a core technical concept specific to your team's workflow. The video should employ a dynamic visual style with on-screen text and clear audio, utilizing HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature and automatic Subtitles/captions to enhance understanding within your technical training modules.
Produce a 30-second introductory video for all new developers, highlighting the company culture and initial team greetings. Adopt a warm and engaging visual style with professional background music, integrating HeyGen's Templates & scenes and Media library/stock support to craft a professional developer onboarding video that feels personal and inviting.
Develop a concise 50-second video demonstrating a critical development tool or process for experienced developers joining a new project. The video should have an efficient, direct visual style and a precise voiceover, using HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for multi-platform readiness and its Voiceover generation for consistent delivery when you create developer onboarding videos.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create more courses and reach more learners worldwide.
Quickly produce more technical training modules and onboard developers globally with scalable video content.
Boost training engagement and retention with AI.
Enhance developer training engagement and knowledge retention using interactive, AI-powered onboarding videos.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen streamline developer onboarding video creation?
HeyGen's AI-powered tools allow you to quickly create professional developer onboarding videos. Utilizing AI avatars and text-to-video from script, you can rapidly produce engaging and consistent onboarding content without complex traditional video production.
Can I personalize developer onboarding videos using HeyGen's AI?
Absolutely! HeyGen enables personalization through AI avatars and advanced AI Voice Actor capabilities. You can create customized onboarding videos with diverse presenters and voices, ensuring a relatable and engaging experience for every new developer, even supporting localized onboarding content.
What features make HeyGen ideal for creating technical training modules?
HeyGen is a powerful video creation tool for technical training modules, offering a range of features designed for efficiency. You can leverage pre-made video templates, a comprehensive media library, and text-to-video functionality to generate clear, animated video explanations quickly.
Does HeyGen support video localization for global remote developer onboarding?
Yes, HeyGen is well-equipped for Video Localization, crucial for remote developer onboarding across diverse teams. With robust voiceover generation and automatic subtitles/captions, you can easily adapt your onboarding videos to various languages, ensuring all team members receive clear and accessible localized onboarding content.