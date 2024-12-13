Create Design Thinking Instruction Videos

Transform complex design thinking concepts into engaging training courses for students and teachers using HeyGen's AI avatars.

389/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a sharp 60-second short video targeting UX professionals, demonstrating effective ideation techniques in problem-solving thinking. The aesthetic should be modern and clean, featuring crisp on-screen text and a professional, informative voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's voiceover generation to deliver a clear and authoritative guide on fostering innovative solutions within teams.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an inspiring 30-second design thinking instruction video aimed at teachers who wish to implement a more human-centered approach in their curriculum. The visual style should be warm and illustrative, with a calm, inviting background music track. Ensure all key points are reinforced with HeyGen's subtitles/captions to enhance accessibility and retention for educators.
Example Prompt 3
Design an engaging 50-second training course highlight reel showcasing 'Design Thinking in Practice' for a general audience interested in practical application. The video should adopt a dynamic, mixed-media visual style, blending high-quality stock footage with impactful graphics, set to an enthusiastic narrative. Enhance the storytelling by incorporating diverse visuals from HeyGen's media library/stock support to illustrate real-world scenarios.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Design Thinking Instruction Videos

Craft engaging and clear instruction videos to simplify design thinking concepts for students and professionals, transforming complex ideas into accessible learning experiences.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script and Select an AI Avatar
Develop your content and then choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to be the engaging presenter for your instruction videos, bringing your lessons to life.
2
Step 2
Add Visuals and Generate Voiceovers
Enhance your design thinking content with compelling visuals from the media library, and use the voiceover generation feature to narrate your script seamlessly, ensuring clear communication.
3
Step 3
Apply Subtitles and Branding
Make your videos accessible and professional by easily adding subtitles/captions. Incorporate your brand's logo and colors to maintain a consistent visual identity across all your learning materials.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Learning Content
Finalize your project by utilizing aspect-ratio resizing & exports to prepare your short videos for various platforms. Share your impactful design thinking lessons with your audience.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Produce Short Design Thinking Explainer Videos

.

Quickly generate concise, engaging short videos and clips to share design thinking tips or promote human-centered problem-solving.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create engaging design thinking instruction videos?

HeyGen empowers you to create high-quality design thinking instruction videos efficiently by transforming scripts into professional videos using AI avatars. This streamlines the production of training courses and short videos, making complex "design thinking" concepts accessible to students and teachers.

What features does HeyGen offer for developing UX training course videos?

HeyGen provides robust features perfect for developing UX training course videos, including text-to-video from script, custom branding controls, and AI-powered voiceover generation. These tools help create compelling content for topics like "UX workshops" and "journey mapping" in a human-centered approach.

Can teachers and students utilize HeyGen for problem-solving thinking videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen is an excellent resource for teachers and students to create problem-solving thinking videos. Its intuitive platform allows for easy generation of short videos, complete with subtitles and a vast media library, perfect for illustrating "design thinking" principles or "Product sketching" concepts.

How does HeyGen ensure professional quality for instruction videos on YouTube?

HeyGen ensures professional quality for your instruction videos, ideal for platforms like YouTube, through features such as customizable templates and aspect-ratio resizing. You can easily produce polished short videos on "digital designing" or any "design thinking" topic, enhancing your educational content.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo