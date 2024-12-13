Create Department Overview Videos Effortlessly with AI

Humanize your brand and streamline onboarding with engaging overview videos using AI avatars.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second 'Meet the Team' video, aimed at external stakeholders and potential clients, to showcase the vibrant company culture. This video should feature a dynamic and energetic visual style with quick cuts and a friendly, informal audio tone, leveraging HeyGen's extensive 'Templates & scenes' for rapid production.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a concise 30-second company introduction video for website visitors and social media followers, focusing on humanizing your brand. The visual and audio style should be modern and inspiring, using brand-aligned colors and impactful music, with crucial support from HeyGen's 'Subtitles/captions' to ensure accessibility across platforms.
Example Prompt 3
Design a compelling 75-second recruitment video tailored for job seekers and university students, highlighting an employee's journey and daily responsibilities through an authentic testimonial. This video should adopt a warm, natural visual style with sincere audio, utilizing HeyGen's 'Text-to-video from script' feature to seamlessly integrate spoken narratives.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create Department Overview Videos

Humanize your internal communication and streamline onboarding with engaging department overview videos, crafted efficiently with AI.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Choose from a variety of pre-designed video templates to kickstart your department's story. This provides a structured foundation for your content and visual style.
2
Step 2
Create Your Content with AI
Input your script to generate talking head videos using realistic AI avatars. Our text-to-video feature transforms your written words into engaging visuals, simplifying content production.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Brand Identity
Customize your video with branding controls, adding your company logo, colors, and background music. Reinforce your brand identity to make your department overview uniquely yours.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is complete, easily export it in various aspect ratios for different platforms. Share your professional department overview for effective internal communication and to streamline onboarding.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Build Departmental Culture

Produce inspiring and humanized videos that convey your department's mission and values, fostering a strong team identity.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance our company's internal communication and onboarding?

HeyGen allows you to easily create engaging overview videos, including company introduction videos and department overviews, using AI avatars and customizable video templates. This helps streamline onboarding and improve internal communication across your organization.

What types of company culture videos can HeyGen produce?

HeyGen empowers you to humanize your brand by producing compelling company culture videos, including Meet the Team videos and employee interviews, without needing a film crew. Utilize AI avatars to represent your team and share your brand identity effectively.

How do HeyGen's AI avatars streamline video creation?

HeyGen's AI avatars transform text into professional videos, acting as your AI video assistant to deliver your message with realistic expressions and voiceovers. This capability accelerates the creation of various marketing assets and internal communications.

How does HeyGen ensure brand consistency across all video content?

HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to easily incorporate your company logo, colors, and specific brand identity into every video. With a wide array of customizable video templates, you can consistently produce professional marketing assets.

