create demand gen best practices videos: Master Your Campaigns

Drive conversions and boost engagement with stunning videos created effortlessly using HeyGen's AI avatars for powerful brand storytelling.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a dynamic 30-second video targeting digital marketers keen on improving their video ad performance through creative optimization and A/B experiments. This video should feature quick, split-screen comparisons demonstrating different ad variations, with a direct and energetic narration, leveraging HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports to showcase adaptability across platforms.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an engaging 60-second video for content creators and social media managers, showcasing how to maximize reach and engagement with high-quality visual experiences in vertical video format. The content should be fast-paced and visually rich, presented by a trendy, engaging AI avatar created using HeyGen's AI avatars feature.
Example Prompt 3
Design a compelling 50-second video aimed at businesses looking to enhance their brand storytelling and drive conversions with effective calls to action (CTA). This video should feature cinematic, emotionally resonant visuals with clear, professional subtitles/captions generated by HeyGen's subtitles/captions capability, emphasizing the impact of strong narratives.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create Demand Gen Best Practices Videos

Craft stunning and effective demand generation videos with ease, leveraging AI-powered tools for high-quality visual experiences and optimal campaign performance.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script and Storyboard
Develop a compelling narrative for your demand generation video, focusing on strong "brand storytelling". Use HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature to quickly transform your text into a visual draft.
2
Step 2
Choose Engaging Visuals and Formats
Select high-quality "videos" and images that align with your message. Utilize HeyGen's "Media library/stock support" to find professional assets or upload your own, ensuring a polished look for your "Demand Gen campaigns".
3
Step 3
Add Professional Voice and Branding
Enhance your video with clear audio and consistent branding to create "high-quality visual experiences". Generate natural-sounding narration using HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" and apply your brand's style for a cohesive appearance.
4
Step 4
Export and Optimize for Distribution
Finalize your video and prepare it for various platforms, ensuring "creative optimization". Use HeyGen's "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to adapt your video for different "creative formats", including "vertical video", to maximize reach and engagement.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my Demand Gen campaigns with stunning ads?

HeyGen empowers you to produce high-quality visual experiences through AI avatars and dynamic video creation. Leverage our creative formats and aspect-ratio resizing to generate relevant creatives that capture audience attention and drive reach and engagement for your Demand Gen campaigns.

What creative formats does HeyGen offer for brand storytelling?

HeyGen supports diverse creative formats, allowing you to craft compelling brand storytelling with AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities. You can easily incorporate your branding controls, media library assets, and generate vertical video content to align with various platforms.

Does HeyGen simplify the process of creating Demand Gen best practices videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen is a powerful video creation tool designed to streamline the production of your demand gen content. Utilize features like text-to-video from script, voiceover generation, and automatic subtitles to quickly create high-quality videos for your campaigns.

Can HeyGen assist with creative optimization for higher conversions?

Yes, HeyGen facilitates creative optimization by enabling rapid iteration and A/B experiments with different video and image assets. Easily adjust aspect ratios and CTAs to discover what resonates best with your audience and drives conversions across platforms like YouTube.

