How to create dashboard customization videos instantly
Transform your data into engaging, personalized dashboard videos effortlessly using AI avatars for dynamic presentations.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Produce a 60-second welcoming video for HR teams introducing new employee dashboard templates. Featuring a friendly AI avatar and a calm, encouraging voiceover, this informative video highlights the ease of onboarding with customized views, created using HeyGen's AI avatars for a human touch.
Craft a 30-second impactful video for sales leaders, demonstrating how to build customized dashboard videos for real-time performance tracking. With an energetic visual style and a confident voiceover, this data-driven tutorial showcases the power of visual metrics, utilizing HeyGen's Subtitles/captions for clear, accessible communication.
Develop a 45-second clear tutorial for customer success managers, showing them how to create 'how-to' videos for dashboard customization. This supportive, step-by-step video, featuring a friendly voiceover and a clean visual style, makes complex features easy to understand by integrating relevant visuals from HeyGen's Media library/stock support.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Boost training engagement and retention with AI.
Utilize AI to create dynamic tutorial videos that boost understanding and retention of complex dashboard customization processes.
Create more courses and reach more learners worldwide.
Develop extensive video libraries for dashboard customization, enabling users to easily learn and apply new settings.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create personalized dashboard videos for my team?
HeyGen empowers you to create engaging, personalized dashboard videos effortlessly. Utilize our AI avatars and text-to-video from script features to explain complex data, making your dashboard customization tutorials highly effective.
Does HeyGen offer templates to simplify the creation of dashboard customization videos?
Yes, HeyGen provides a variety of templates and scenes designed to streamline the production of your dashboard customization videos. Easily adapt them to personalize your dashboard content, ensuring a professional and consistent look.
What features does HeyGen offer to make dashboard videos more engaging and clear?
HeyGen provides powerful AI tools like AI avatars, voiceover generation, and automatic subtitles/captions to enhance engagement. These features help you visualize data effectively and create impactful videos that clearly communicate dashboard customization steps.
Can HeyGen be used by various teams to create custom dashboard videos for different purposes?
Absolutely. HeyGen is a versatile AI tool that enables marketers, HR teams, sales leaders, and customer success managers to create bespoke dashboard customization videos. Easily explain how to personalize your dashboard and visualize data for diverse audiences.