Create Daily Standup Videos Effortlessly

Create engaging video updates for remote teams and asynchronous standups with our Text-to-video from script feature.

401/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second energetic and instructional video for Agile teams, illustrating how leveraging 'daily standup videos template' can lead to 'engaging video updates'. The visual and audio style should be dynamic and visually appealing, utilizing pre-built templates from HeyGen's Templates & scenes, combined with concise Text-to-video from script to quickly generate compelling team messages.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 60-second informative video for busy project managers, explaining the benefits of 'asynchronous standups' and how to achieve them 'without a camera'. The video should feature a calm, authoritative AI voiceover accompanying clean, illustrative visuals, emphasizing HeyGen's AI avatars and Text-to-video from script capabilities for quick and efficient content creation.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a 30-second quick tip video for small business owners, focusing on improving 'team communication' through concise 'video updates'. The visual style should be friendly and direct, using relevant stock media from HeyGen's Media library/stock support, paired with clear subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility and easy understanding of the message.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Daily Standup Videos

Transform your daily team updates into engaging, asynchronous videos quickly and efficiently. Boost remote team communication without needing a camera.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template for Your Standup
Start with a professional template to quickly structure your daily standup videos, ensuring consistency and ease of creation.
2
Step 2
Paste Your Script to Generate Video
Simply input your daily update text, and our text-to-video generator will instantly convert your words into a dynamic video.
3
Step 3
Select an AI Avatar for Presentation
Enhance your message by choosing an AI avatar to visually present your updates, adding a professional and engaging touch.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video Updates
Finalize your video and easily export it in various formats for seamless sharing, delivering engaging video updates to your team.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Inspire Team Alignment and Morale

.

Deliver clear and consistent video updates that foster team alignment and maintain high morale across remote teams.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen streamline our daily standup videos?

HeyGen empowers teams to easily create daily standup videos without a camera, transforming text into engaging video updates. This makes online daily standups efficient and consistent, improving team communication for all members.

What advanced features does HeyGen offer for creating engaging video updates?

HeyGen utilizes powerful AI avatars and AI voiceovers to generate professional and engaging video updates directly from your text script. This text-to-video generator eliminates the need for complex equipment, enabling dynamic team communication.

Does HeyGen provide templates to simplify creating standup videos?

Yes, HeyGen offers a variety of templates specifically designed for daily standup videos and other team communication needs. These templates, combined with our text-to-video generator, allow you to create professional standup videos quickly and without a camera.

How does HeyGen support asynchronous standups for remote teams?

HeyGen is an ideal online tool for remote teams to conduct asynchronous standups through engaging video updates. Team members can easily create and share their progress reports, ensuring effective team communication regardless of time zones or location.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo