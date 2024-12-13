Create Customer Support Workflow Videos with AI
Streamline onboarding and reduce support tickets using HeyGen's AI avatars for quick, professional video creation.
Produce an insightful 60-second tutorial for existing customer service reps on navigating a new issue escalation process. The visual style should be clean and professional, utilizing HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to present on-screen text instructions alongside interface walkthroughs, effectively serving as a how-to video for support.
Craft an engaging 30-second instructional video for customers, demonstrating how to troubleshoot common login issues through self-service. This video should employ HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver explanations with clear subtitles/captions, contributing to a robust video knowledge base that reduces support tickets.
Design a concise 50-second process walkthrough video for a global customer base, explaining a recent update to shipping policies. Maintain a visually consistent and informative style by leveraging HeyGen's templates & scenes feature, ensuring quick production of multilingual videos that are easy to understand across various regions.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Scale Customer Service Training Globally.
Create extensive customer service training videos and a video knowledge base for global teams, enhancing onboarding and support with ease.
Enhance Training Engagement and Retention.
Elevate engagement and retention for customer service reps using dynamic AI-powered training videos, improving knowledge and performance.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen streamline customer support workflows?
HeyGen empowers teams to easily create AI customer support videos and process walkthroughs, significantly enhancing your customer support workflow. By transforming text into professional videos with AI avatars and voiceovers, HeyGen helps reduce support tickets and improve resolution times.
What kind of customer service training videos can be created with HeyGen?
With HeyGen, you can efficiently produce comprehensive customer service training videos, including onboarding materials, interactive video tutorials, and how-to videos for support. Utilize video templates and AI video creation to quickly develop engaging content for your customer service reps.
Does HeyGen offer solutions for multilingual customer support videos?
Yes, HeyGen supports the creation of multilingual videos using its advanced AI voice over capabilities. This allows you to produce customer support videos for a global audience, ensuring your tutorials and explanations are accessible in various languages without needing multiple human voice actors.
How does HeyGen assist in building a video knowledge base?
HeyGen simplifies the process of creating a dynamic video knowledge base by enabling quick production of "how-to videos for support" and detailed video tutorials. Leverage AI avatars and text-to-video functionality to consistently update and expand your visual knowledge resources efficiently.