Boost user engagement and streamline support tickets by turning scripts into dynamic, easy-to-follow videos using Text-to-video from script.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Imagine a 90-second technical overview for enterprise IT decision-makers, focusing on how to build a secure customer portal with robust multi-tenant security. The video should adopt an authoritative and trust-building visual tone, incorporating animated diagrams to explain complex concepts and featuring a confident AI avatar delivering the key messages. Enhance clarity and accessibility by generating Subtitles/captions for all spoken content, leveraging HeyGen's AI avatars to present technical specifications with professional polish.
Develop a 2-minute training video tailored for product managers and customer success teams, showcasing how end-users can navigate and utilize customer portal features such as viewing order data. The visual and audio style should be friendly, clear, and step-by-step, utilizing interactive screen walkthroughs. HeyGen's Templates & scenes can help structure the flow, while the Media library/stock support can provide relevant icons and background visuals to enhance user comprehension.
Craft a 1-minute demonstration video for technical implementers and developers using m-Power, illustrating advanced conditional rendering within a customer portal to personalize user experiences. This video should be dynamic and tech-focused, potentially using a split-screen layout to show both the platform's configuration and the resulting UI, delivered by an energetic AI avatar. Optimize the presentation for various viewing contexts by utilizing HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for different platforms.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Produce Comprehensive Instruction Videos.
Quickly produce comprehensive customer portal instruction videos, making complex features accessible to a wider audience.
Boost Training Engagement and Retention.
Enhance user engagement and retention for customer portal tutorials using AI-powered video content that is dynamic and clear.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create customer portal instruction videos efficiently?
HeyGen streamlines the process to create customer portal instruction videos by leveraging AI avatars and text-to-video technology. You can easily convert your scripts into engaging visual guides, accelerating content production for your customer portal.
What features does HeyGen offer to ensure my instructional videos are suitable for a secure customer portal?
HeyGen helps you produce professional videos for a secure customer portal with robust branding controls, ensuring consistency and trust. Our exports are compatible for secure integration into platforms that manage user roles and multi-tenant security effectively.
Can HeyGen integrate with my existing web application or low-code development platform for customer portal content?
HeyGen provides versatile video exports that are ready for seamless integration into various web application environments, including those built with a low-code development platform. You can utilize aspect-ratio resizing to perfectly fit your customer portal's design.
What types of videos can be created with HeyGen for customer portal management?
HeyGen excels at producing clear videos for managing customer portal aspects like reviewing order data or submitting support tickets. Leverage our customizable templates & scenes, complete with voiceover generation and accurate subtitles/captions, to educate your users effectively.