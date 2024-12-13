Create Customer Onboarding Workflow Videos That Convert

Boost customer retention and reduce support costs by leveraging AI avatars to create engaging and personalized onboarding videos.

Example Prompt 1
Learn how to create your own 45-second customer onboarding video, perfect for product managers and training coordinators who need to explain complex features. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to transform your detailed instructions into a clean, step-by-step animated video that ensures new users understand your product dashboard efficiently.
Example Prompt 2
Empower your customer success teams and support specialists by crafting a 90-second video demonstrating an ideal customer onboarding workflow. This detailed, friendly tutorial, enhanced by HeyGen's flexible Templates & scenes, will guide users through crucial steps, fostering greater customer loyalty and reducing friction during initial product use.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a compelling 30-second SaaS onboarding video designed for business leaders, highlighting the strategic benefits of smooth user adoption. With an impactful and energetic visual style, and the convenience of HeyGen's Subtitles/captions for broader accessibility, this video will articulate how streamlined onboarding directly contributes to long-term customer retention and business growth.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create Customer Onboarding Workflow Videos

Streamline your customer onboarding process and boost product adoption with engaging video guides using HeyGen's powerful AI tools.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Develop a clear and concise 'video script' that outlines each step of your onboarding workflow. HeyGen's 'Text-to-video from script' feature allows you to effortlessly transform your text into engaging video content, forming the foundation of your guide.
2
Step 2
Select Your Visual Guide
Enhance engagement and clarity by adding a virtual presenter. Select from HeyGen's diverse 'AI avatars' to represent your brand or guide viewers through your product, adding a professional and personal touch to your onboarding experience.
3
Step 3
Add Product Walkthroughs
Integrate 'screen recordings' of your product to visually guide users through key features and initial setup. This ensures clear, step-by-step instructions for a smooth and intuitive onboarding experience, reducing potential friction.
4
Step 4
Export and Distribute Your Video
Finalize your 'onboarding video' and prepare it for various platforms using HeyGen's 'Aspect-ratio resizing & exports'. Share your polished guide across welcome emails or your product dashboard to accelerate customer success and retention.

Rapidly Develop Effective Workflow Videos

Rapidly Develop Effective Workflow Videos

Quickly generate impactful and consistent videos for every step of your customer's onboarding journey using AI.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can customer onboarding videos improve customer retention?

HeyGen allows you to create engaging customer onboarding videos that clearly explain your product, leading to increased customer retention and loyalty. You can easily produce these videos using AI presenters and customizable video templates, ensuring your message is consistent and effective.

What is the easiest way to create your own customer onboarding video?

With HeyGen, you can easily create customer onboarding workflow videos using text-to-video from a script. Simply choose from various video templates, add your content, and let HeyGen's AI video maker generate a professional video with an AI presenter, streamlining the entire process.

How do SaaS onboarding videos reduce support costs?

Effective SaaS onboarding videos educate users proactively, significantly reducing common customer queries and lowering customer support costs. HeyGen helps you produce high-quality, consistent onboarding content, ensuring users quickly grasp your product dashboard and features, fostering customer loyalty.

Can I customize my onboarding video with my brand's identity?

Yes, HeyGen enables full branding control for your customer onboarding videos, allowing you to incorporate your logo, brand colors, and specific messaging. This ensures a consistent and professional experience for new customers, enhancing your welcome emails and overall brand perception.

