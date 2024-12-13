Create Customer Journey Videos That Convert
Craft engaging videos with powerful visual storytelling Easily bring your customer journey to life using HeyGen's AI avatars
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Design an engaging 60-second explainer video demonstrating the simplified customer journey for a digital marketing service, aimed at small business owners seeking growth. Employ a friendly, inviting visual style using pre-made templates and scenes to illustrate common challenges and how the service provides an effortless solution, complemented by a reassuring and empathetic voiceover. The narrative should highlight the ease of onboarding and the positive impact on business, effectively using visual storytelling.
Produce a concise 30-second customer journey video for enterprise decision-makers evaluating a B2B software solution, focusing on the strategic advantages and expedited implementation. Use a corporate, information-rich visual style with a confident, authoritative AI voice, easily generated from a script using text-to-video. Ensure clarity and accessibility for all viewers by including prominent subtitles and captions, illustrating how the solution streamlines their complex processes from initial inquiry to successful integration.
Create a 50-second educational video mapping the new user's 'hero’s journey' through a productivity software, intended for fresh subscribers navigating their initial setup. Adopt an instructional and encouraging visual style, blending clear screen recordings with friendly animated overlays. A warm, encouraging voice generated via voiceover generation should guide the user step-by-step, transforming them from a beginner facing challenges into a confident, empowered master of the platform, highlighting key milestones in their customer journey.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Showcase Customer Success Stories.
Highlight positive customer experiences and build trust with dynamic, engaging AI videos that effectively communicate value.
Create Engaging Social Media Content.
Quickly produce captivating videos for social media platforms to attract new leads and keep your audience engaged at every journey stage.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create customer journey videos effectively?
HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create compelling customer journey videos by leveraging AI Avatars and customizable Video Templates. Our platform simplifies visual storytelling, making it easy to produce engaging videos that resonate with your audience at every stage of their journey.
Does HeyGen offer specific Customer Journey Map Videos Templates?
Yes, HeyGen provides a selection of versatile Video Templates specifically designed to illustrate various stages of a customer journey map. These templates streamline the process, allowing you to quickly develop impactful storytelling videos without extensive design experience.
What AI features does HeyGen use to enhance storytelling in customer journey videos?
HeyGen leverages advanced AI Avatars and AI Voice Actor capabilities to bring your customer journey videos to life with realistic presentations. You can also utilize the AI Captions Generator to ensure your visual storytelling is accessible and engaging for all viewers.
Can HeyGen produce various types of video content for different customer journey touchpoints?
Absolutely. HeyGen is versatile, allowing you to create diverse video content such as engaging explainer videos for discovery, informative demo videos for consideration, or compelling testimonial videos for post-purchase advocacy. This ensures consistent and impactful visual storytelling throughout the entire customer journey.