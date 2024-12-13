Create Customer Journey Map Videos Easily

Easily visualize your customer journey with dynamic video. Discover, document, and share insights quickly using HeyGen's AI avatars.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Craft an informative 60-second instructional video for UX designers and researchers, detailing how to effectively create customer journey map videos to efficiently discover, document, and share crucial user insights. The visual and audio style should be clean and instructional, incorporating on-screen text animations and a calm, informative narrator to guide viewers through the process. Produce this video using HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to streamline content creation.
Example Prompt 2
Design a dynamic 30-second explainer video for small business owners and entrepreneurs, visually breaking down the 5 components of a journey map and illustrating how they help accomplish a specific goal for their customers. The visual style should be energetic with quick cuts and a modern, synth-pop background track, featuring a friendly AI avatar to present the information engagingly. Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to bring a relatable face to this complex topic.
Example Prompt 3
This 50-second educational video is designed for students in design or business and aspiring UX professionals, aiming to explore the fundamental UX design process and emphasize how detailed journey mapping helps understand what users want. It should employ an educational, slightly conceptual visual approach utilizing infographics, paired with a thoughtful, clear narration to convey complex ideas simply. Utilize HeyGen's templates & scenes to quickly assemble a professional-looking video.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create Customer Journey Map Videos

Transform complex customer journey maps into engaging video content with HeyGen's intuitive tools, making insights easy to discover, document, and share across your team.

Step 1
Create Your Journey Script
Outline every touchpoint of your customer journey within HeyGen's script editor. Leverage the "Text-to-video from script" capability to structure your narrative, detailing user actions, thoughts, and emotions clearly.
Step 2
Select Your AI Narrator
Bring your journey map to life by choosing an "AI avatar" to guide your audience through the customer experience. Select an avatar that best personifies your brand or target users want to see.
Step 3
Generate Engaging Voiceover
Transform your script into professional narration using HeyGen's advanced "Voiceover generation." This ensures your journey map insights are articulated clearly and engagingly, enhancing your video content.
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your creation by utilizing the "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" feature to optimize your video for various platforms. Easily share your dynamic journey map to align stakeholders and communicate key insights.

Develop Journey Mapping Educational Content

Produce comprehensive video courses and explainers to educate broader audiences on the intricacies and benefits of customer journey mapping.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create customer journey map videos?

HeyGen empowers you to create engaging customer journey map videos efficiently using AI avatars and text-to-video from script functionality. You can quickly transform your journey mapping research into dynamic video content that clearly communicates the visualization of the process to stakeholders.

What are the benefits of using video for Customer Journey Mapping?

Using video for Customer Journey Mapping enhances the visualization of the process, making complex user experiences and insights easier to discover, document, and share across teams. This dynamic format fosters greater empathy and understanding of how users want to accomplish a goal, improving your UX design process.

Can HeyGen integrate into our UX design process for journey mapping?

Absolutely, HeyGen streamlines your UX design process by allowing you to quickly transform journey mapping insights into polished video content. Utilize custom branding controls, versatile templates, and a media library to align your video output with your team's research, strategy, and design needs for seamless collaboration.

How does HeyGen simplify producing video content for a journey map?

HeyGen simplifies producing video content for a journey map by offering AI avatars and text-to-video functionality, eliminating the need for traditional filming. You can easily add professional voiceovers, subtitles, and leverage comprehensive templates to create a detailed visualization of the process without extensive effort.

