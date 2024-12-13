Create Customer Insights Videos for Smarter Marketing
Effortlessly create customer insights videos from script, turning complex data into engaging, shareable content for automated campaigns.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Design a 90-second instructional video for marketing strategists and CRM administrators, illustrating how customer insights can power highly effective automated campaigns and real-time journeys. The video should showcase the practical application of these insights within a marketing automation platform. Employ a dynamic visual style with data visualizations and clean animations, supported by an engaging professional narration. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to present the information and ensure accessibility with automatically generated subtitles/captions.
Develop a 2-minute explanatory video for content creators and product marketers, demonstrating how to build a comprehensive video library tailored to different stages of customer journeys. The narrative should highlight using customer insights to identify key touchpoints and create targeted marketing videos. The visual style should be engaging and storytelling-driven, featuring a variety of scenes and characters. Leverage HeyGen's templates & scenes to streamline production and enhance visual appeal, incorporating media library/stock support for diverse content.
Craft a concise 45-second video acting as a feature demo for new product users or support teams, showcasing a specific functionality related to gathering or analyzing customer insights. The video should break down a complex process into easy-to-follow steps, emphasizing the value it brings to understanding customers. Maintain a direct and concise visual style with clear on-screen instructions. Optimize the video for various platforms using HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports, and utilize precise voiceover generation for clarity.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create Customer Success Stories.
Transform customer testimonials into compelling video narratives to highlight positive experiences and build trust with your audience effectively.
Develop Insight-Driven Marketing Videos.
Utilize customer insights to rapidly produce high-performing marketing videos for campaigns, driving engagement and conversions.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen videos be integrated into existing digital marketing campaigns?
HeyGen allows you to easily share your created marketing videos via a direct video URL or embed code, perfect for outbound marketing efforts, marketing emails, and landing pages. You can also host your video on platforms like YouTube or Vimeo after export, supporting seamless integration into automated campaigns and real-time journeys.
Where can I manage my created HeyGen videos and digital content?
HeyGen provides a robust video library to store and organize all your digital content. This central hub ensures easy access and management of your marketing videos, allowing you to quickly retrieve and deploy them across various customer journeys.
Does HeyGen support creating personalized videos for automated customer journeys?
Yes, HeyGen empowers you to create customer insights videos at scale, perfect for personalized experiences within automated campaigns. Utilize AI avatars and text-to-video from script capabilities to deliver relevant video content across different customer segments in real-time journeys.
What branding controls does HeyGen offer for my marketing videos?
HeyGen offers comprehensive branding controls to ensure your marketing videos align with your brand identity. You can apply custom logos and brand colors, and utilize professionally designed templates to maintain visual consistency across all your digital content.