Create Customer Feedback Videos to Boost Trust & Sales

Build trust with prospects and increase conversions by generating powerful video testimonials with our easy Text-to-video from script feature.

497/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a 45-second informative and modern video targeting marketing managers and sales teams, explaining the streamlined process to "collect video testimonials" for robust "marketing campaigns". The video should feature a clean, crisp visual design with animated text overlays and a confident, professional voice. Highlight how HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability simplifies content creation, with automatic "Subtitles/captions" ensuring accessibility for all viewers.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a 60-second engaging and success-oriented video for e-commerce businesses and product managers, illustrating how to effectively "create customer feedback videos" to dramatically "increase conversions". The visual style should be authentic and aspirational, showcasing real-world application with a warm, encouraging audio tone. Emphasize the ease of using HeyGen's "AI avatars" to present testimonials and the vast selection available in the "Media library/stock support" to enrich the narrative.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a 30-second simple and approachable video designed for entrepreneurs and consultants, showcasing how effortlessly one can become a "testimonial video maker" to "build trust with prospects". The visual aesthetic should be clean and minimalist, focusing on clarity, accompanied by a friendly and reassuring audio track. Demonstrate the convenience of HeyGen's "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" for multi-platform sharing and the quality of its "Voiceover generation" for impactful messaging.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Customer Feedback Videos

Easily collect authentic video testimonials from your customers to build trust, create powerful social proof, and boost your marketing efforts.

1
Step 1
Create Your Request
Design a personalized request using our video templates to guide customers through submitting their feedback effortlessly.
2
Step 2
Share and Collect
Distribute your unique dedicated landing page link to customers, making it simple for them to record and submit their video testimonials.
3
Step 3
Enhance Your Testimonial
Use the integrated video editor to refine your collected feedback, add captions, and apply branding controls for a polished result.
4
Step 4
Amplify Your Social Proof
Export your high-quality feedback videos to showcase powerful social proof across your marketing channels and build trust with prospects.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Create High-Converting Video Ads

.

Leverage powerful customer testimonials for high-performing video ads, increasing conversions and optimizing your marketing campaigns swiftly.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create customer feedback videos?

HeyGen empowers businesses to effortlessly create customer feedback videos and collect video testimonials. Our platform streamlines the entire video production process, making it simple to gather authentic social proof for your marketing campaigns.

Is HeyGen an effective testimonial video maker for businesses?

Yes, HeyGen is designed as an intuitive testimonial video maker, simplifying the creation of compelling video testimonials. Leverage our video templates and AI capabilities like Text-to-Speech to produce high-quality videos quickly and efficiently.

What are the benefits of using HeyGen for social proof?

HeyGen helps you build trust with prospects by easily creating and sharing impactful social proof in the form of video testimonials. Our dedicated landing page and ad-free hosting options ensure your videos are presented professionally and are easy to share across all platforms, contributing to increased conversions.

Can HeyGen customize the look and feel of my video testimonials?

Absolutely, HeyGen functions as a powerful video editor, allowing you to fully customize your video testimonials with branding controls, subtitles/captions, and aspect-ratio resizing. Enhance your video production further with AI avatars and our extensive media library for a polished result.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo